Trump proposes 100-day scenario for ending Ukraine conflict

Can Trump's 100 days be realistic for resolving Ukraine conflict?
President Donald Trump has tasked retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, his special envoy for Ukraine, with resolving the Ukrainian conflict within 100 days – a timeline met with widespread skepticism.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
According to The Wall Street Journal, few believe Kellogg can achieve this ambitious goal. Sources indicate that President Trump intends to personally oversee the negotiation process concerning Ukraine. Former colleagues of Kellogg describe him as fully aligned with Trump's views, suggesting he may not act independently in his role. This close alignment raises doubts about Kellogg's direct involvement in substantive negotiations between the United States and Russia.

The Wall Street Journal also highlights that reaching an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to be more challenging than Trump anticipated during his campaign, when he claimed he could end the conflict swiftly. Subsequently, Trump acknowledged the complexity of the situation, admitting it is more difficult than he initially thought.

US outlines possible offer to Russia to resolve Ukraine crisis 

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryen suggests that the U. S. might propose a ceasefire modeled after the Korean Armistice Agreement. However, he notes that such a proposal may not align with Russia's interests. The Korean Armistice involved halting open hostilities, withdrawing military forces and equipment from a designated zone, establishing a demilitarized buffer area, prohibiting entry into each other's controlled territories, and repatriating prisoners of war. Bryen points out that Russia's military objectives include the demilitarization of Ukraine and assurances against its NATO membership, making a simple armistice insufficient without addressing these concerns. He concludes that any ceasefire would likely be a temporary measure without resolving these fundamental issues.

In response to President Trump's directive to resolve the conflict within 100 days, Russian officials have advised the U. S. to adopt a more civilized approach in international relations, including with Russia. They emphasize that such internal timelines are part of American political tradition that do not necessarily apply to international agreements, which should be based on a balance of interests among all parties involved.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the conflict in Ukraine is a complex issue requiring diligent diplomatic efforts, which will not be conducted publicly. He underscores that the only way to address these challenges is through pragmatism and hard diplomatic work, with the U. S. playing a supportive role. Rubio acknowledges that the conflict has caused harm to both Ukraine and Russia, as well as to European stability, highlighting the urgent need for its resolution.

