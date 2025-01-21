Donald Trump starts his presidency by canceling out Jo Biden's legacy

Trump takes office to cancel Biden's 78 decrees in the first place

USA's new President Donald Trump signed an executive order to cancel 78 decisions made by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Photo: POOL by JIM WATSON Donald Trump signs executive order

He also signed a number of other documents, such as an order for all federal agencies to address the cost of living crisis, a requirement for all officials to stop working remotely, a temporary ban on agencies issuing new regulations.

Donald Trump signed a decree about the USA's withdrawal from tow international associations. The US is exiting:

the Paris Climate Agreement,

the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Trump administration believes that the WHO had wrong attitude to the COVID-19 pandemic and other global health crises. In addition, the White House believes that the WHO incapable of demonstrating independence from political influence. The US pays the organization too much money compared to other countries, but the WHO continues to unfairly demand payments that are burdensome for Washington, Trump noted.

Trump also signed a package of decrees to tighten immigration measures. In particular, Trump declared a state of emergency (ES) on the southern border of the United States. This will entail the deployment of additional resources of the Pentagon and the country's Armed Forces to complete the construction of the border wall.

The head of state promised that Americans would be very pleased, as they would see changes in the country for the better.

Trump did not put his hand on the Bible

During the inauguration ceremony, Trump did not put his hand on the Bible when he took the oath. Pictures from the ceremony show First Lady Melania Trump standing next to the elected head of the White House. She was holding two Bibles in her hands. One of them was given to Trump by his mother when he was a child. The other one was the Lincoln Bible, which was used at the inauguration of Abraham Lincoln in 1861. However, Donald Trump ignored them both. His right hand was raised, while his left remained lowered.

The requirement to put one's hand on the Holy Scripture is not mandatory. Article 6 of the US Constitution notes that "no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”

Elon Musk gives Nazi salute

Billionaire Elon Musk greeted the new US president in an unusual way. The head of SpaceX enthusiastically talked about Trump's policy of landing American astronauts on Mars. At one point, he pressed his right hand to his chest, and then raised it up. This gesture turned out to be similar to the Roman salute used by Nazis of the Third Reich. It was later revealed that Musk's hand movement could be the Bellamy salute, a gesture used until 1942 during the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag. Musk pressed his hand against his heart twice before raising it — at first towards the crowd, and then he turned away and saluted the flag. However, the Bellamy salute must be accompanied by the oath of allegiance to the US flag, which Musk did not do.

It also became known that Trump returned the red button to the Oval Office. During his last term as head of state, the button was already installed in the Oval Office. By pressing it, the president could call a waiter with a glass of his favorite drink — Diet Coke. Joe Biden ordered the device to be dismantled in 2021.

After the inauguration, Trump said that he had plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Trump did not specify where and when exactly the meeting might take place.

He also answered a question about maintaining sanctions against Moscow. He told reporters at the White House that he prefers tariffs as a measure of influence.

"I think the word 'tariffs' is better because it preserves the strength of the dollar. I think tariffs are more effective," Donald Trump said.

Details

Between seventy-three and seventy-nine days after the presidential election, the president-elect of the United States is inaugurated as president by taking the presidential oath of office. The inauguration takes place for each new presidential term, even if the president is continuing in office for another term. The first inauguration of George Washington took place on April 30, 1789. Subsequent public inaugurations from 1793 until 1933 were held on March 4, with the exceptions of those in 1821, 1849, 1877, and 1917, when March 4 fell on a Sunday, thus the public inauguration ceremony took place on Monday, March 5. Since 1937, it has taken place at noon Eastern time on January 20, the first day of the new term, except in 1957, 1985, and 2013, when January 20 fell on a Sunday. In those years, the presidential oath of office was administered on that day privately and then again in a public ceremony the next day, on Monday, January 21. The most recent presidential inauguration was held on January 20, 2025, when Donald Trump assumed office.

