Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, says Russia is ready for dialogue

Putin congratulates Trump, invites new US administration to dialogue for peace

Russia has never refused dialogue and remains open to it with the new US administration, including on such issues as strategic stability and the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Russia congratulates Trump on taking office, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council. Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, he added.

"We see statements by the newly elected US president and members of his team about the aspiration to restore direct contacts with Russia that were interrupted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration," Putin said.

According to him, the Kremlin also hears Trump's statements about the need to prevent a third world war.

"Of course, we welcome this attitude and congratulate the elected US President on taking office," Vladimir Putin added.

According to him, Russia has never refused dialogue and has always been ready to maintain "even relations of cooperation" with any American administration.

Moscow assumes that the dialogue will be built "on an equal and mutually respectful basis" taking into account "the significant role that our countries play on a number of key issues," including strengthening strategic stability and security, Putin explained.

"We are also open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict," he says.

Most importantly, one needs to eliminate the root causes of the conflict. The main goal of the settlement is long-term peace, rather than "a short truce or some kind of respite for regrouping forces and rearmament to subsequently continue the conflict. Peace should be based on "respect for the legitimate interests of all peoples living in this region," the Russian president believes.

"We will, of course, fight for the interests of Russia, the Russian people. This is the purpose or the meaning of the special military operation," Putin concluded.

On December 19, during a Q&A conference, Putin said that he was ready to meet with Donald Trump.

"I don't know when we're going to meet. I haven't spoken to him in over four years. I'm ready for that, and I'll be ready for a meeting," he said.

