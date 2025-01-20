World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump's National Security Adviser Waltz: Zelensky ready for talks with Russia

US President-elect Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready for peace talks with Russia.

Photo: flickr.com by Amaury Laporte, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Waltz said on CBS News that Trump has made it clear that "this war has to end." According to him, everyone should agree with that.

"And in fact, Zelensky is even now walking into a room and saying, 'We are ready to work with you, President Trump, to stop this conflict,'" he said.

Donald Trump earlier said that his team would be ready to finish the conflict in Ukraine in about 6 months.

 Michael George Glen Waltz (born January 31, 1974) is an American politician, businessman, author, and colonel for 20th Special Forces Group within the Florida Army National Guard who served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 6th congressional district from 2019 to 2025. He is a member of the Republican Party and is the first "Green Beret" to be elected to the United States Congress. Waltz received four Bronze Stars while serving in the Special Forces during multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. He served in the Bush administration as a defense policy director in the Pentagon and as counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney.

