US President-elect Donald Trump's National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was ready for peace talks with Russia.
Waltz said on CBS News that Trump has made it clear that "this war has to end." According to him, everyone should agree with that.
"And in fact, Zelensky is even now walking into a room and saying, 'We are ready to work with you, President Trump, to stop this conflict,'" he said.
Donald Trump earlier said that his team would be ready to finish the conflict in Ukraine in about 6 months.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Russian Army will receive a number of new arms systems in 2025, including a nuclear submarine with ballistic missiles and new strategic bombers