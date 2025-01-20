Trump schedules phone conversation with Putin after taking office

Trump wants to talk to Putin over the phone soon after inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump instructed his team to arrange a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin after his inauguration on January 20, CNN reports citing sources.

Photo: flickr.com by Obama White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ White House in Washington

The phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin may take place a few days after he taking office, the channel said.

During the conversation, Trump plans to talk about a possible personal meeting with Putin in the coming months to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. It remains unknown whether the date for the phone conversation has been agreed upon.

Most likely, Trump will dedicate his first 100 days in the office to replacing the previous administration in the White House. Trump's next two most important tasks on the international arena is to regulate the conflict between Israel and Hamas and end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.