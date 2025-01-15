World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse

The United States has presented an unexpected plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Mark Whittington, an author of The Hill, suggested that US President-elect Donald Trump should approach Russian leader Vladimir Putin with an initiative to resume Russian-American cooperation in the space sector in exchange for concluding peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

According to the analyst, if Russia agrees to end the hostilities, Moscow will gain access to American technologies and commercial suppliers, such as SpaceX. Additionally, Russia will be offered to participate in the Artemis program. Russia could see astronauts on the surface of the Moon in the near future.

"Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine. He could sweeten the deal by making Putin an offer he can’t refuse," The Hill wrote.

Trump has repeatedly promised to end the fighting in Ukraine within 24 hours. After winning the US election, he chose to back away from his previous promise noting that he would definitely be able to resolve the conflict in six months.

Trump's team is also revising its approach to resolving the Ukrainian crisis, since the administration of the elected US leader is "obsessed with the idea of force."

Trump may have backed away from his campaign promise in a hope to strengthen Kyiv's position in upcoming negotiations with Moscow.

In November, it was said that Trump was preparing a new plan to end the conflict in Ukraine

In turn, Germany's Die Welt suggested that Trump was determined to end the military conflict in Ukraine in 2025. According to the publication, in accordance with the plan of future US Vice President James Vance, a demilitarized zone will be created on the current front line. The rest of Ukraine will be able to exist as an independent state, but will not be accepted into NATO.

Details

The Artemis program is a Moon exploration program led by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), formally established in 2017 via Space Policy Directive 1. It is intended to reestablish a human presence on the Moon for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The program's stated long-term goal is to establish a permanent base on the Moon to facilitate human missions to Mars.

