World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump team pledges to resolve Ukraine conflict within 100 days

Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
World

US President-elect Donald Trump does not intend to make concessions to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

Keith Kellogg
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by JKTKMM, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Keith Kellogg

"People need to understand, he's not trying to give something to Putin or to the Russians, he's actually trying to save Ukraine and save their sovereignty. And he's going to make sure that it's equitable and it's fair," Kellogg said.

The elected American leader intends to negotiate with both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the diplomat said. Joe Biden's biggest mistake was his unwillingness to engage in negotiations with Putin. "They haven't talked for over two years," Kellogg recalled.

"I think they will come to a solvable solution in the near term. When I say near term, I would like to set a goal on a personal level, on a professional level, I would say 100 days and move back. If there is a way to do this in the near term, to make sure the solution is solid and sustainable and this war ends, so we stop the carnage," said the future special representative.

According to Trump, if he were president, the conflict would not have started. The crisis in Ukraine is a fiasco of outgoing President Joe Biden, Trump believes. Donald Trump, however, admitted that he understands Russia's feelings about Ukraine as a NATO member.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Donald Trump would provide Ukraine with the best deal. According to the Secretary of State, the Trump administration will also determine the role of the United States in the peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Moscow is ready to conduct peace talks with Kyiv without any preconditions. However, Russia would hold the talks only with the legitimate authorities of Ukraine. The dialogue should be built on the basis of the Istanbul agreements and the realities that have developed on the ground.

"If someone goes to elections and gains legitimacy, we will talk to anyone, including Zelensky," Putin noted.

Details

Joseph Keith Kellogg Jr. (born May 12, 1944) is an American statesman, diplomat, and retired lieutenant general in the United States Army. He previously served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, and as the Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the United States National Security Council in the first Trump administration. He served as National Security Advisor on an acting basis following the resignation of Michael T. Flynn. In November 2024, President-elect Trump selected Kellogg to be his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
China humbly showcases White Emperor 6th generation fighter jet
World
China humbly showcases White Emperor 6th generation fighter jet Видео 
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
World
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
Popular
Trump team pledges to resolve Ukraine conflict within 100 days

US President-elect Donald Trump does not intend to make concessions to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
Armenia wants to live dangerously as another EU member
Armenia eyes EU membership to become another pawn in Western games
What future awaits Iran? Costantino Ceoldo Lie of the Beholder – A Yuletime Tale Guy Somerset As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Trump team sets new deadlines to resolve Ukraine conflict
Syria's new Justice Minister appears in 2105 videos showing execution of Syrian women
Zelensky to US blogger: 'I sincerely despise the Russians'
Russian forces repel massive Ukrainian counterattack in Kursk region
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan President Aliyev for AZAL air crash
Kyiv used most of Biden's ATACMS missiles
Russia to support both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in air crash investigation
Embraer 190 crashed in Kazakhstan due to external impact
Ursa Major sinks to bring Norway to disgrace
Fuel oil kills all living creatures in Black Sea's Kerch Strait
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.