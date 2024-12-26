World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine attempted to assassinate Russian high-ranking military officials

FSB thwarts attempted assassinations of high-ranking Russian officials
The FSB (Federal Security Service) of Russia foiled assassination attempts on high-ranking Russian military personnel participating in the special military operation, as well as their family members.

FSB
Photo: wikimedia.org by SpetsnazAlpha, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
FSB

Ukrainian special services attracted Russian citizens to carry out the crimes, the FSB said. Four Russian citizens were detained in this connection.

The FSB did not specify how many Russian military officials they tried to assassinate. It remains unknown when the plot was disclosed. Judging by the video of the arrests, they took place in winter time. FSB agents seized improvised explosive devices and communication equipment from the detainees.

One of the assassination attempts was supposed to take place under the guise of an operation to hand over a folder with documents. One of the detainees said that it was supposed to be a gift.

Another assassination was supposed to be carried out with the use of a car bomb disguised as a power bank. The driver of the military official was his close relative. Ukrainian special services planned to carry out the explosion remotely from the territory of Ukraine.

The Investigative Service of the UFSB of Russia for Moscow and the Moscow Region opened criminal cases on all counts of the attempted bombings. The suspects were charged with the involvement in illegal trafficking of explosives and explosive devices, preparation of terrorist attacks, and treason. They may face life sentences.

Details

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) is the principal security agency of Russia and the main successor agency to the Soviet Union's KGB; its immediate predecessor was the Federal Counterintelligence Service (FSK) which was reorganized into the FSB in 1995. The three major structural successor components of the former KGB that remain administratively independent of the FSB are the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the Federal Protective Service (FSO), and the Main Directorate of Special Programs of the President of the Russian Federation (GUSP). The primary responsibilities are within the country and include counter-intelligence, internal and border security, counterterrorism, surveillance and investigating some other types of serious crimes and federal law violations. It is headquartered in Lubyanka Square, Moscow's center, in the main building of the former KGB. The director of the FSB is appointed by and directly answerable to the president of Russia. Being part of Russia's executive branch formally, the FSB has significant, if not decisive, power over it.

