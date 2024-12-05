Chechen President Kadyrov on Trump: 'Let's see how much of a man he is'

President of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov spoke about the course of the special military operation in Ukraine and predicted a quick end to the conflict. In his opinion, everything is moving towards an end to hostilities.

"I am more than just sure that it will not be long before the war ends. The shootouts back and forth will continue, because there have always been people — at all times, in all military and post-war events — who are interested in profiting from wars rather than in ending them" Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov also said that he would not like the hostilities to end "while these shaitans are alive."

"I want to finish them off," he said about a scenario that would suit him.

Speaking about Donald Trump's promises to end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours by making a couple of calls, Kadyrov said:

"Let's see how much of a man he is."

A man must keep his word, Karydov said and expressed confidence that Trump would do so. However, according to Kadyrov, it is unlikely that it will be possible to stop the hostilities within such a short time.

"He will not be able to stop the war in 24 hours, it is not in his hands to do it," Ramzan Kadyrov reasoned.

Kremlin: Special operation will last for a little longer

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the special operation in Ukraine has dragged on for so long because it is not only Russia and Ukraine, but also NATO countries that take part in the conflict.

"Right now it's continuing as a war between Russia and NATO. That's why it took a little longer and will continue for a little while longer," Peskov said.

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen president Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004. In February 2007, Ramzan Kadyrov replaced Alu Alkhanov as president, shortly after he had turned 30, which is the minimum age for the post. He was engaged in violent power struggles with Chechen commanders Sulim Yamadayev (d. 2009) and Said-Magomed Kakiyev for overall military authority, and with Alkhanov for political authority. Since November 2015, he has been a member of the Advisory Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation.



Chechnya officially the Chechen Republic, is a republic of Russia. It is situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, between the Caspian Sea and Black Sea. The republic forms a part of the North Caucasian Federal District, and shares land borders with Georgia to its south; with the Russian republics of Dagestan, Ingushetia, and North Ossetia–Alania to its east, north, and west; and with Stavropol Krai to its northwest. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the Checheno-Ingush ASSR split into two parts: the Republic of Ingushetia and the Chechen Republic. The latter proclaimed the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, which declared independence, while the former sided with Russia. Following the First Chechen War of 1994–1996 with Russia, Chechnya gained de facto independence as the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, although de jure it remained a part of Russia. Russian federal control was restored in the Second Chechen War of 1999–2009, with Chechen politics being dominated by the former Ichkerian Mufti Akhmad Kadyrov, and later his son Ramzan Kadyrov. The republic covers an area of 17,300 square kilometres (6,700 square miles), with a population of over 1.5 million residents as of 2021. It is home to the indigenous Chechens, part of the Nakh peoples, and of primarily Muslim faith. Grozny is the capital and largest city.

