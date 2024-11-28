Putin unveils details of his conversation with German Chancellor Scholz

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the politicians exchanged opinions, but each stuck to his own.

Photo: kremlin.ru by press service of the Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Olaf Scholz

"Of course, this mainly concerned the events in Ukraine, but I think there was nothing unusual here, either for him or for me. He conveyed his position, and I conveyed mine. And we stuck to our opinions on this issue," he said.

According to the Russian leader, the German chancellor was the first to break the silence. It was a long conversation that lasted for about an hour, Putin noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 15. The German Chancellor called on the Russian leader to demonstrate its readiness to enter into negotiations with Ukraine in order to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

Details

Olaf Scholz (born (1958-06-14)14 June 1958) is a German politician who has been Chancellor of Germany since 2021. A member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), he previously served as vice chancellor in the fourth Merkel cabinet and as Federal Minister of Finance from 2018 to 2021. He was also First Mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, deputy leader of the SPD from 2009 to 2019, and Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs from 2007 to 2009.

