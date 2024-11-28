World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin unveils details of his conversation with German Chancellor Scholz

Putin says what he discussed with German Chancellor Scholz
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the politicians exchanged opinions, but each stuck to his own.

Olaf Scholz
Photo: kremlin.ru by press service of the Kremlin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Olaf Scholz

"Of course, this mainly concerned the events in Ukraine, but I think there was nothing unusual here, either for him or for me. He conveyed his position, and I conveyed mine. And we stuck to our opinions on this issue," he said.

According to the Russian leader, the German chancellor was the first to break the silence. It was a long conversation that lasted for about an hour, Putin noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 15. The German Chancellor called on the Russian leader to demonstrate its readiness to enter into negotiations with Ukraine in order to achieve a fair and lasting peace.

Details

Olaf Scholz (born (1958-06-14)14 June 1958) is a German politician who has been Chancellor of Germany since 2021. A member of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), he previously served as vice chancellor in the fourth Merkel cabinet and as Federal Minister of Finance from 2018 to 2021. He was also First Mayor of Hamburg from 2011 to 2018, deputy leader of the SPD from 2009 to 2019, and Federal Minister of Labour and Social Affairs from 2007 to 2009.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
NATO considers striking preventing blow on Russia
World
NATO considers striking preventing blow on Russia
US prepares for possible Taiwan contingency
World
US prepares for possible Taiwan contingency
Popular
Ukraine does not believe in the power of Oreshnik, so Russia will use it again

The Russian Armed Forces may use the Oreshnik missile again after Ukraine shelled the Kursk region of Russia with long-range ATACMS missiles

Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia driving a US APC
Ukrainian fighters break into Russia driving US-made M113 APC
Ukrainian MP Bezuhla: 'Lies, lies, lies and corruption at all levels'
Austrian Chancellor: Trump is very emotional when it comes to ending Ukraine conflict
Prospecting deeper business ties with India companies Hriday Sarma Putin goes to Kazakhstan to talk to Tokayev Lyuba Lulko What is going to happen after Russia's Oreshnik missile attack on Ukraine? Andrey Mihayloff
Israel and Hezbollah, two sworn enemies, suddenly agree to end the war for three reasons
How can Russia and India develop deeper business ties?
Putin: Several Oreshnik missiles will strike Ukraine like nuclear blow
Putin: Several Oreshnik missiles will strike Ukraine like nuclear blow
Last materials
Putin says what he discussed with German Chancellor Scholz
Russia launches tens of missiles and hundreds of drones at Ukraine
Putin is choosing targets for massive Oreshnik missile strikes, including in Kyiv
Russian Army prepares another Oreshnik surprise for Ukraine
Prospecting deeper business ties with India companies
Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia driving a US APC
Israel finds three reasons to end hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Donald Trump very motivated to silence guns in Ukraine – Austrian Chancellor
Ukrainian MP Bezuhla believes Ukraine is collapsing as a state
Putin goes to Kazakhstan to talk to Tokayev
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.