North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow: DPRK will stand by Russia until victory day

DPRK Foreign Minister assures Pyongyang will be helping Moscow until victory day

DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui arrived in Vladivostok, Russia, on October 29. From Vladivostok, the minister traveled to Moscow, a message posted on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in North Korea said.

The North Korean Foreign Minister is visiting Russia as part of the strategic dialogue that took place between the leaders of the two countries in the June 2024 summit.

Choe Son-hui's visit to Moscow is taking place in the midst of discussions in the West about the alleged involvement of DPRK military personnel in combat operations in Ukraine. On October 18, South Korean intelligence said that 1,500 North Korean soldiers were already at Russian training grounds in the Far East, from where they would be sent to Ukraine. The intelligence service later reported a larger number — 3,000 soldiers.

Commenting on photographs allegedly indicating the dispatch of DPRK servicemen to the conflict zone, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in Kazan that such photographs "are a serious thing and, if they exist, then they reflect something.” At the same time, the Russian leader said that Russia and the DPRK had concluded an agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership. The treaty contains Article 4 on mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties.

North Korea will be helping Russia for as long as it takes to win the special military operation, DPRK Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

"We also once again assure that until the day of victory we will always firmly stand next to our Russian comrades," the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry said, TASS reports.

The North Korean Foreign Minister will conduct a number of meetings in Russia to discuss preparations for DPRK leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Russia, the results of US elections and the general international situation, Konstantin Asmolov, a leading researcher at the Center for Korean Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

The treaty between Russia and the DPRK has not been formally ratified by the North Korean side, but some of its provisions are already being implemented, Asmolov notes.

"Look at the frequency of official visits, the intensity of work on joint projects. The political will to act in this direction is already there," he said.

It is worthy of note that China seems to be concerned about the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Chinese officials fear that DPRK leader Kim Jong-un will start paying more priority to Russia, even though China has been North Korea's largest trading partner for a very long time. In addition, North Korea, emboldened by Russian support, may switch to more provocative behaviour in its relations with South Korea, Chinese officials believe.

Choe Son-hui (Korean: 최선희; born 10 August 1964) is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea. Previously the First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, she was appointed Minister on 11 June 2022, becoming the first woman to hold the position and is one of few North Korean women holding a high-level office. Choe is fluent in English and interpreted at the six-party talks and Washington-Pyongyang dialogue early in her career. Choe has worked in the foreign ministry as section chief and deputy director. Since 2016 she has been deputy director-general of the North American department. She was made a regular vice minister in 2018 with a North American portfolio. She became the first vice minister the following year.

