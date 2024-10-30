Medvedchuk: Zelensky to be removed from office by order from the West

Viktor Medvedchuk: The West will soon show Zelensky the door

Volodymyr Zelensky may soon be removed by order of the West, the head of Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk believes.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, CC BY 3.0

"Zelensky will soon be shown the door. He thought to outwit the collective West by complaining that it does not support him well, by spreading tales that he would have defeated Russia long ago, but the West does not give him weapons," Medvedchuk, former candidate in Ukrainian presidential elections said.

Medvedchuk's remarks may hold water, but his prediction is not going to materialise in the near future. Zelensky may indeed be removed from power when time for Ukraine-Russia peace talks comes.

In May 2024, Medvedchuk said in an interview with RIA Novosti that it was the West that destroyed Ukraine as a state:

"It was the collective West that destroyed the statehood of Ukraine so that Zelensky does not sign anything with Russia, much less implement it. Today, he will carry out any order and sign any paper, and Vladimir Putin understands this perfectly well. Russia is rightly waiting for real proposals from the collective West. It is the absence of these proposals, but not the position of the illegitimate President Zelensky that is holding back the peace process."

Viktor Medvedchuk is a former Ukrainian lawyer, business oligarch, and politician who has lived in exile in Russia since September 2022 after being handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange. Medvedchuk is a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician and a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to being deported from Ukraine, Medvedchuk was elected as People's Deputy of Ukraine on 29 August 2019. He served as the chairman of the pro-Russian political organization Ukrainian Choice from 2018 to 2022. He is an opponent of Ukraine joining the European Union.

