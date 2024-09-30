Hassan Nasrallah's death: Russia condemns, USA hails

Russia and USA divided over elimination of Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah

On September 28, the Israeli army announced the elimination of Hassan Nasrallah. Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah had been the leader of Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah since 1992. The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Israel's "yet another political assassination," whereas US President Joe Biden called it "a measure of justice."

Photo: United States Air Force by Unknown author, PDM

In light of Nasrallah's death, representatives for the Israeli army said that he "will no longer be able to terrorize the world." Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called Nasrallah's murder "one of Israel's most justified actions in the fight against terrorism."

"Nasrallah, who dedicated his life to the destruction of Israel, who led terrorist activities against Israel for three decades until his last day, deserved such a fate, and it is good that he was eliminated," Katz stated.

Hezbollah representatives said that Nasrallah "joined his great, immortal martyrs, whose path he followed for almost thirty years, leading them from victory to victory." The movement promised that it would not stop opposing Israel.

Palestine's radical movement Hamas said that Israel and the United States were responsible for the terrorist act.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei noted that Lebanon "by the grace and power of God will make the evil enemy regret its actions."

noted that Lebanon "by the grace and power of God will make the evil enemy regret its actions." Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the order to kill Nasrallah came from Washington.

said that the order to kill Nasrallah came from Washington. Iraq declared three days of mourning "in memory of the martyred Hassan Nasrallah" after the news of his death.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's "yet another political murder." The ministry warned that all responsibility for any subsequent escalation in the Middle East would lie with the Israeli authorities.

Israel's act will inevitably trigger a new wave of violence, the Russian ministry said calling on Israel to immediately cease hostilities.

Against the backdrop of Nasrallah's death, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Lebanon and its people the target of Israel's "policy of genocide, occupation and invasion."

US President Joe Biden believes that Hassan Nasrallah's killing was justified because he and his "terrorist group" are responsible for "hundreds of American lives lost over four decades of terror."

The American leader recalled that the day after Hamas attacked Israel last October, Nasrallah "made the fatal decision" to join the radical Palestinian movement and open a "northern front" against Israel.

The United States fully supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iran-backed terrorist groups, Biden said.

Hassan Nasrallah was 64. He had led Hezbollah for more than 30 years. According to Al Jazeera, he was a political and spiritual leader who managed to lead the group "to outstanding results in Lebanon." The channel notes that Nasrallah's supporters valued him for standing up to Israel and challenging the United States. Opponents considered him "the head of a terrorist organization and Iran's proxy in the struggle for influence in the Middle East."