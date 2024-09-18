Devices with lithium-ion batteries explode in Lebanon, over 100 injured again

On September 17, more than 3,000 people were injured when pagers belonging to Hezbollah members exploded in Lebanon. On September 18, many in the country witnessed explosions of walkie-talkies, laptops and scooters.

Wireless communication devices began to explode in Lebanon again. Many ambulance vehicles are seen on the streets of Beirut, Almayadeen and Al Jazeera report.

As the Lebanese News Telegram channel notes, this time it is ICOM radio stations belonging to Hezbollah members that started exploding.

One person killed, over 100 injured in explosions of wireless devices in Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

The new series of explosions affected phones and other devices with lithium-ion batteries, Al Hadath said.

The Jerusalem Post said that first reports of a new wave of explosions appeared at the moment when four Hezbollah members were being buried. The ceremony was broadcast live online, but was suddenly cut short.

Scooters and cars with electronic equipment started exploding in Lebanon as well. Tasnim news agency published a video of a burning scooter and reported explosions of laptops, radios, and computers in different parts of Lebanon. According to Al-Hadath, wireless devices exploded in cars and scooters.

Pagers belonging to Hezbollah members began exploding throughout Lebanon on the afternoon of September 17. Over 3,000 people were injured and 12 were killed. About 500 Hezbollah members lost their sight due to the explosions. Hezbollah said that Israel would face "heavy retribution" for the pager attack.

Sky News Arabia sources said that the Israelis had accessed the pagers and planted PETN (pentaerythritol tetranitrate) explosive inside them. The explosive detonated when the batteries were heated. The New York Times reported, citing sources, that the devices also had switches built into them to remotely activate the explosives after receiving a message similar to those usually sent by the Hezbollah leadership.

According to Al Jazeera, the Lebanese security services say that the devices were purchased about five months ago. The Taiwanese company Gold Apollo, whose name was on the pagers, said that the devices were manufactured by a European firm that had the right to use the company's brand.

Russia views the pager attack in Lebanon as an act of terrorism and hybrid warfare, which affected thousands of people. Russia strongly condemns the unprecedented attack on Lebanon," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

