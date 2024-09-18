World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The pagers that blew up in Lebanon were modified long in advance

Israeli services modified pagers that Hezbollah ordered from Taiwan
World

Iran's ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani lost an eye when his pager exploded on September 17. His other eye was seriously injured as well.

Israeli services modified pagers that Hezbollah ordered from Taiwan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kevster, CC BY-SA 3.0

Hezbollah members' pagers were beeping for a few seconds before they blew up. Many assumed that they had to read something important, so people held their pagers close to their faces at the moment when the devices started exploding, The New York Times said with reference to its sources in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli intelligence services modified the pagers that Hezbollah ordered from Taiwanese company Gold Apollo at the production stage. A circuit board with explosives was inserted into the devices when they were being produced. A coded message activated the devices and caused them to explode, Reuters said with reference to a source at Lebanese intelligence services.

Gold Apollo did not manufacture the pagers that exploded in Lebanon, Gold Apollo founder Hsu Ching-Kuang said. The devices were made by a European company that had the right to use the Taiwanese brand, he added.

Details

A pager, also known as a beeper or bleeper, is a wireless telecommunications device that receives and displays alphanumeric or voice messages. One-way pagers can only receive messages, while response pagers and two-way pagers can also acknowledge, reply to, and originate messages using an internal transmitter. In Japanese, it was commonly called a pocket bell (ポケットベル, poketto beru) or pokeberu (ポケベル), which is an example of wasei-eigo. Pagers operate as part of a paging system which includes one or more fixed transmitters (or in the case of response pagers and two-way pagers, one or more base stations), as well as a number of pagers carried by mobile users. These systems can range from a restaurant system with a single low power transmitter, to a nationwide system with thousands of high-power base stations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Pager explosion
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces take Ukrainsk under control

The settlement of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, RIA Novosti reports with reference to security agencies

Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Israel causes hundreds of Hezbollah pagers to explode in Lebanon
Hundreds of Hezbollah members' pagers explode at a time in Lebanon
Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Last materials
Israeli services modified pagers that Hezbollah ordered from Taiwan
Western Foreign Policy: Russia’s enemy is our friend
Ukraine strikes Main Missile and Artillery Directorate Arsenal in Central Russia
Ukrainsk comes under Russia's control
Israel causes hundreds of Hezbollah pagers to explode in Lebanon
Tragic death of two Russian reconnaissance officers triggers scandal at Defence Ministry
Kazakhstan President Tokayev to Olaf Scholz: Russia is invincible militarily
Putin signs decree to increase manpower of Russian Army
Ukraine shells Belgorod from Czech Vampire MLRS systems
Teenager brings hammer to school, attacks peers and teachers
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.