Medvedchuk: Zelensky signed death sentence for Ukraine by invading Kursk

Ukraine remains on the verge of destruction after the incursion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Kursk region of Russia, Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of Other Ukraine movement, former leader of Opposition Platform - For Life Party wrote in his column for Smotrim website.

"When Zelensky invaded Russia, he signed the death warrant for Ukrainian statehood," Medvedchuk wrote.

According to him, even before the AFU attacked the Kursk region, there was an opportunity "to somehow enter into peace negotiations" to avoid Ukraine's takeover by other states.

Today's Ukraine with Zelensky in power is of no interest to leading players of the world. In addition, the attack on the Kursk region came as a surprise to Washington.

In addition, Medvedchuk recalled the cool relations between US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Zelensky. Apparently, the Democrats understand "what abyss" the Ukrainian leader is pushing them into.

Details

Viktor Medvedchuk is a former Ukrainian lawyer, business oligarch, and politician who has lived in exile in Russia since September 2022 after being handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange. Medvedchuk is a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician and a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Prior to being deported from Ukraine, Medvedchuk was elected as People's Deputy of Ukraine on 29 August 2019. He served as the chairman of the pro-Russian political organization Ukrainian Choice from 2018 to 2022. He is an opponent of Ukraine joining the European Union.