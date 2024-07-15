Kremlin speaks about Putin's contacts with Trump after assassination attempt

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin reveals whether Putin contacted Trump after assassination attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not contact former American leader Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on July 13, nor does Putin plan to contact Trump, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация Президента России, CC BY 4.0

"No, he did not contact him. No contacts are planned,” Peskov told reporters July 15.

The attempt to assassinate Donald Trump was made on July 13. Trump was shot in his right ear as he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

