Kremlin speaks about Putin's contacts with Trump after assassination attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not contact former American leader Donald Trump after the assassination attempt on July 13, nor does Putin plan to contact Trump, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said.
"No, he did not contact him. No contacts are planned,” Peskov told reporters July 15.
The attempt to assassinate Donald Trump was made on July 13. Trump was shot in his right ear as he was speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.
After the shots, security agents tried to escort Donald Trump away from stage, but the politician, in turn, raised his fist and shouted one and the same word several times