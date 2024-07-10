Moscow pledges retaliation if Ukraine launches Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russia

UK's absolutely irresponsible step to trigger Russia's retaliation

London's permission to Ukraine to use British-made Storm Shadow missiles to strike deep into Russian territory is an absolutely irresponsible step, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Photo: Коллаж Midjourney 4.0 is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала

Should Ukraine launch British missiles deep into Russia, the Russian leadership will take appropriate measures, and each case will be carefully recorded.

"We [the Kremlin] have not seen this statement yet. If this is true, then, of course, this is another irresponsible step, an absolutely irresponsible step to stir up tensions and escalate the situation seriously," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier said that Russia was doing everything necessary to ensure the security of the Belgorod region (the region borders on Ukraine — ed.) against the background of ongoing Ukrainian attacks.

Western media escalate tensions amid NATO summit

Dmitry Peskov also said that Western media were stirring up tensions against the backdrop of the NATO summit.

The Kremlin representative commented on CNN's publication about expectations of acts of sabotage from the Russian side.

"Firstly, it is unclear to what extent this [allegation about the Russian forces preparing attacks] corresponds to reality. Secondly, against the backdrop of the NATO summit, the media inevitably escalate tensions,” he said.

The NATO summit is taking place in Washington on July 9-11.