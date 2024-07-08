World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Viktor Orban: Likelihood for Russia to lose in Ukraine impossible to calculate

Viktor Orban: Russia is invincible

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Russia was invincible. Russia's defeat is difficult to imagine, he said in an interview with Bild.

Viktor Orban: Russia is invincible
Photo: https://rudalle.ru/ by Нейросеть "Кандинский 3.1"

"If you look at the soldiers, weapons and technologies that are used in the war, it is difficult to even imagine that Russia can be defeated,” Viktor Orban said.

Speaking about chances for Russia to be defeated, Orban called for looking at the "facts, energy sources and population” of the country. According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, the likelihood that the Russian side could lose in the Ukrainian conflict is "impossible to calculate.”

Orban flies to Washington

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban headed to the United States after his trip to Beijing where he held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The politician posted a shot of a plane taking off with a caption "Next stop: Washington.”

Orban earlier wrote on his social media pages that the end of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine did not depend only on Moscow and Kiev. According to Orban, it also depends on "three world powers — the United States, the European Union and China.” He called Beijing "a key force in creating conditions for peace."

Xi Jinping announces conditions for Ukraine conflict to end

A ceasefire in the conflict in Ukraine can be achieved if all major powers "show positive rather than negative energy," Chinese leader Xi Jinping said after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

China holds key to ending conflict in Ukraine
