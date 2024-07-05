Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban landed in Moscow for talks with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrived in Moscow to talk to Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on an official visit to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the press secretary of the head of the Hungarian government, Bertalan Havasi said, TASS reports.

Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, CC BY 2.0

"As part of his peacekeeping mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, Prime Minister Orban arrived in Moscow. There he will meet with Putin for negotiations,” the press secretary said…

European diplomats and officials are concerned about Orban's visit to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin. In their opinion, Budapest may undermine efforts of the European Union "to punish and isolate Moscow.”

On July 2, Orban visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That was Orban's first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities. Zelensky then declined Orban's proposals for a ceasefire.