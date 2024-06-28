Russian Defence Minister orders General Staff to respond to US drone provocations

Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov instructed the General Staff to make proposals on measures to promptly respond to US drone provocations. The flights of US strategic drones over the Black Sea have become more frequent, the official said.
"Such flights multiply the probability of airborne incidents with aircraft of Russian Air and Space Forces, which increases the risk of direct confrontation between the alliance and the Russian Federation. NATO countries will be held responsible," Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carry out reconnaissance missions and indicate targets for precision weapons that Ukraine uses to strike targets on Russian territory.
"This indicates the growing involvement of the USA and NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kiev regime," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
