US Embassy attache found dead at Hilton Hotel in Kyiv

The man arrived in Ukraine about ten days ago. No signs of violence were found on his body.

The body of an attache of the US Embassy was found at Hilton Hotel in the center of Kyiv, Strana.ua publication reports with reference to sources at law enforcement agencies.

"Yesterday at about 11:00 a. m. the body of an attache of the US Embassy was found in a hotel room. No signs of violence were found on the body. The man arrived in Ukraine on June 15,” an unnamed source told the publication. The source also said that the man had high cholesterol levels in his blood.

