US Embassy attache found dead at Hilton Hotel in Kyiv

Dead body of US Embassy attache found at hotel room in Kyiv

World

The man arrived in Ukraine about ten days ago. No signs of violence were found on his body.

Dead body of US Embassy attache found at hotel room in Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

The body of an attache of the US Embassy was found at Hilton Hotel in the center of Kyiv, Strana.ua publication reports with reference to sources at law enforcement agencies.

"Yesterday at about 11:00 a. m. the body of an attache of the US Embassy was found in a hotel room. No signs of violence were found on the body. The man arrived in Ukraine on June 15,” an unnamed source told the publication. The source also said that the man had high cholesterol levels in his blood.

In January, the bodies of former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found in Kyiv. Seventy-one-year-old Kolinko had been seriously ill for many years and did not go outside; her daughter, who lived in a neighboring apartment, looked after her. The women's bodies were found after residents complained about water leaks and lack of response from the owners.

No signs of violent death were found on the women's bodies; the apartments were locked from the inside. It was established that the women died at different times: the mother died about two months before their corpses were found, whereas her daughter died about three weeks before that.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
