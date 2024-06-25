World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
International Criminal Court wants Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov arrested

ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for crimes against humanity

World

The pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for former Russian Defense Minister, now Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Moscow called the decision insignificant.

ICC issues arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov for crimes against humanity
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля is licensed under public domain

Commenting on the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Shoigu, the Russian Security Council noted that the move was just another element of the Western hybrid war.

"They are wasting their breath. The jurisdiction of the ICC does not extend to Russia. The decision was made as part of the hybrid war of the West against our country," the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

Shoigu and Gerasimov accused of crimes against humanity

The report from the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber said that Shoigu and Gerasimov should be held accountable for attacks on civilian infrastructure, as well as for crimes against humanity that the Russian army committed from October 10, 2022 to at least March 9, 2023. During this time, the Russian forces carried out a large number of attacks targeting numerous power plants in Ukraine.

Russia, as well as a number of other countries including Belarus, Egypt, India, China, Saudi Arabia, the United States and Turkey, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On March 17, 2023, the ICC pre-trial chamber issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC said that the decision was allegedly related to the illegal evacuation of children from Ukraine.

Speaking about the ICC decision, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "hard to even think about.” Russia is one of the largest countries in the world and one of the largest nuclear powers, he said.

"It's hard to imagine that anyone would even seriously think about using this order against the president of the Russian Federation,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Subsequently, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan and trial judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez for issuing the arrest warrant for Putin.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine comments on Sevastopol beach attack: Crimea is a military camp

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that there was not and could not be any peaceful life in Crimea

Ukraine on Sevastopol beach strike: There are no 'beaches' in Crimea
US journalist: American weapons are killing children in Crimea and Gaza
US journalist: The face of US empire is murdered children and babies
US Ambassador to Moscow summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry
Terrorist attacks in Dagestan: 15 police officers and 4 civilians killed
Raisi, Robert Fico, Prigozhin and Gaza: double standards in the international press Eduardo Vasco Leaders who can not think as normal human beings choose war Mahboob A. Khawaja The crossroads called AI: Going forwards, or backwards? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
US declines to comment on ATACMS missile attack on Sevastopol
Dagestan terrorists planned their attacks for one month in closed chat group
Botulism continues spreading to other regions of Russia
Botulism continues spreading to other regions of Russia
Last materials
New horrific video shows moment when cluster munitions hit Sevastopol beach
Russia bans over 80 EU media outlets including Politico, Spiegel, AFP
What weapons Russia may supply to NATO's enemies to make alliance suffer
Putin: Russia wants to stop conflict in Ukraine and resolve it through diplomacy
Khabib Nurmagomedov urges everyone to look after their children after Dagestan attack
Ukraine on Sevastopol beach strike: There are no 'beaches' in Crimea
Eight killed in fire and explosion at research institute near Moscow
Woman with botulism shows aftermath of infection on video
One of Dagestan terrorists represented Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA club
US journalist: American weapons are killing children in Crimea and Gaza
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X