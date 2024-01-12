Dmitry Medvedev threatens London with war

Moscow threatens London with big war

UK's decision to deploy its official military contingent in Ukraine will mean a declaration of war on Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote on Telegram on Friday, January 12.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"The deployment of their official military contingent in Ukraine will mean a declaration of war on our country,” he wrote.

On January 12, it was reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived on a visit to Kyiv, where he is expected to sign a historic security agreement between the two countries.

The G7 countries agreed to provide bilateral security guarantees to Kyiv at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year. The UK will be the first country to enter into the agreement.

UK's agreement with Ukraine futile

The agreement will consolidate support measures that London has been providing to Kyiv for several years. These include intelligence sharing, medical and military training, and other cooperation measures.

The UK will also consult Ukraine if Russia attacks the country again in the future. Britain also undertakes to provide prompt and systematic assistance to defend the country.

During the meeting, Sunak will announce the decision to provide 2.5 billion pounds sterling to Ukraine in military aid, which is 200 million pounds more than in previous years. The funding will be provided to Kyiv in 2024-2025.

Earlier on January 12, it became known that the United States stopped arms supplies to Ukraine as Washington has run out of funds for this programme.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that the agreement between the UK and Ukraine was futile. In his opinion, this is a provocation.

"Phantoms of its former greatness are still haunting the UK. London wants to play the role of a superpower that it used to be," he said.

As long as Russia continues the special military operation to achieve its goals in Ukraine, the UK's role in the region will only decline, the official believes.