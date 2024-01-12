World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Dmitry Medvedev threatens London with war

Moscow threatens London with big war

World

UK's decision to deploy its official military contingent in Ukraine will mean a declaration of war on Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote on Telegram on Friday, January 12.

Moscow threatens London with big war
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

"The deployment of their official military contingent in Ukraine will mean a declaration of war on our country,” he wrote.

On January 12, it was reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived on a visit to Kyiv, where he is expected to sign a historic security agreement between the two countries.

The G7 countries agreed to provide bilateral security guarantees to Kyiv at the NATO summit in Vilnius last year. The UK will be the first country to enter into the agreement.

UK's agreement with Ukraine futile

The agreement will consolidate support measures that London has been providing to Kyiv for several years. These include intelligence sharing, medical and military training, and other cooperation measures.

The UK will also consult Ukraine if Russia attacks the country again in the future. Britain also undertakes to provide prompt and systematic assistance to defend the country.

During the meeting, Sunak will announce the decision to provide 2.5 billion pounds sterling to Ukraine in military aid, which is 200 million pounds more than in previous years. The funding will be provided to Kyiv in 2024-2025.

Earlier on January 12, it became known that the United States stopped arms supplies to Ukraine as Washington has run out of funds for this programme.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov said that the agreement between the UK and Ukraine was futile. In his opinion, this is a provocation.

"Phantoms of its former greatness are still haunting the UK. London wants to play the role of a superpower that it used to be," he said.

As long as Russia continues the special military operation to achieve its goals in Ukraine, the UK's role in the region will only decline, the official believes.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Sunak and Zelensky
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Slovakia refuses to condemn Russia at USA's demand

Slovakia is a sovereign state that does not intend to condemn Russia immediately at USA's demand, the vice-speaker of the Parliament of Slovakia Lubos Blaha said

Slovakia to USA: 'You're out of luck, Yankees!'
Kremlin: USA's decision to seize $300 billion of Russian assets to have extensive consequences
Biden agrees to seize Russian assets worth $300 billion. Russia will respond
Zelensky's foreign trips is going to end in Davos
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
Zelensky's give-me-more-money ship is to sink in Davos Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Russian soldier Babka shares his survival experience in Bakhmut dugout
Putin: Russian economy first in Europe and fifth in the world
Putin: Russian economy first in Europe and fifth in the world
Last materials
Moscow threatens London with big war
Russia: Anglo-Saxons distort UN resolutions by striking Yemen
Zelensky's give-me-more-money ship is to sink in Davos
Russian soldier Babka shares his survival experience in Bakhmut dugout
Slovakia to USA: 'You're out of luck, Yankees!'
Kremlin: USA's decision to seize $300 billion of Russian assets to have extensive consequences
Putin: Russian economy leaves Germany behind and ranks fifth in the world
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Putin goes to Chukotka to overshadow Alaska and drive swamp-going vehicle
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X