Russian schoolgirls stir up international political life with their Sigma Boy banger

Sigma Boy Becomes a Musical Phenomenon and a Subject of Political Controversy

The track Sigma Boy is being discussed everywhere and has already become a global phenomenon. Amid its rising popularity, several events have unfolded, including potential bans in different countries.

Photo: ВКонтакте / Бэтси by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Betsy, Мария Янковская - Сигма Бой

Sigma Boy is a collaborative track by Russian bloggers Betsy (11-year-old Svetlana Chertishcheva) and Maria Yankovskaya (12 years old), released on October 4, 2024, under the Rhymes Music label.

The music was composed by Svetlana's father, Mikhail Chertishchev, a well-known composer for children's cartoons like "Barboskiny" and "Luntik and His Friends". The lyrics were co-written with rock musician Serafim Sidorin, also known as Mukka, who gained fame with the hit "Girl with a Bob".

Svetlana Chertishcheva has been involved in music and acrobatics since childhood. At age five, she launched a YouTube channel where she shares her performances and songs. Her track "Capybara" amassed 21 million listens on YouTube and nearly 20 million on Spotify, while "Simple-Dimple, Pop-It, Squish" gained 8 million views on YouTube and 14.6 million streams on Spotify.

Maria Yankovskaya is a blogger and a regular host on the Russian children's TV channel STS Kids. She also runs a YouTube channel with 1 million subscribers.

Their collaboration led to the creation of "Sigma Boy", which quickly gained global popularity.

The Song Dominates Charts Worldwide

Following its release, "Sigma Boy" skyrocketed in popularity, especially on social media. TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram users heavily featured the track in their videos, fueling its viral spread.

The song's official music video amassed over 64 million views on YouTube in just four months.

By mid-January 2025, "Sigma Boy" reached the 7th spot on Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, trailing only artists like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. Additionally, it topped Spotify's Viral 50 Global chart.

Many bloggers have been creating videos portraying "sigma boys" - charismatic lone lads who reject social validation yet receive it anyway. The song has also inspired edits featuring famous figures, such as football players, emphasizing their independence and charisma.

Sigma Boy Backlash and Calls for Bans

Despite its success, the song has faced criticism. In December 2024, European Parliament member Nela Ril from the Volt Europa party claimed that "Sigma Boy" was promoting "patriarchal and pro-Russian views" and proposed banning it in Europe.

Potential Ban in Russia

Discussions about banning the track have also emerged in Russia. Some activists appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office, requesting an investigation into the song for potential sexualization of juveniles.

Mikhail Chertishchev, the song's composer and father of one of the performers, firmly denied any political or ideological intent behind the track:

"We never intended any political messages, patriarchal or matriarchal ideas in this song. We just wanted to create a fun and catchy track. The plan was to write a lighthearted story about relationships between boys and girls, something modern and highly viral," Mikhail Chertishchev said.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, stated his intent to examine remarks from European politicians about the relation of the song to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Russia's Movement of the First emphasized that the global recognition of Russian children's talent stands strong despite criticism. They highlighted that "Sigma Boy"'s popularity underscores the demand for children's creative work among young audiences worldwide.