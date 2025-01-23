Yura Borisov reacts to his Oscar nomination: My wife was crying and screaming so loudly

Yura Borisov reacts to his Oscar nomination: 'It's overwhelming!'

Russian actor Yura Borisov has been nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Anora motion picture.

Photo: https://www.instagram.com/yuriborisov_ by Инстаграм Юрия Борисова is licensed under public doman Actor Yuri Borisov

Borisov, who portrayed Igor in the film directed by independent filmmaker Sean Baker, is the first Russian actor in history to be nominated for an Oscar in a supporting role. He will compete for the statuette against Kieran Culkin (True Pain), Edward Norton (Perfect Stranger), Guy Pearce (The Brutalist), and Jeremy Strong, who starred in The Disciple: The Rise of Trump.

It was also revealed that Anora, starring Mark Eidelstein, Yura Borisov, and Darya Ekamasova, has been nominated for an Oscar in six categories, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony, the most prestigious event in the film industry, will take place on March 2 (the night of March 3 in Moscow time).

About Anora

The movie follows the story of a young sex worker named Anora, who unexpectedly becomes the wife of the son of a Russian oligarch. The young man's parents fly in from Russia, determined to end the marriage.

The film was widely predicted to secure Oscar nominations after its triumph at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the top prize, the Palme D'Or. Borisov was also nominated for several of the most prestigious awards from Western critics, with experts suggesting he could be a revelation for the Academy.

Yura Borisov Reacts to His Oscar Nomination

In an interview with Variety, Borisov shared his emotions about the nomination:

"It's such a whirlwind of emotions! People are calling, sending messages, everyone is so happy. I still can't fully process what I'm feeling. I was in the car with my family. It was really funny because my nomination was announced first, my name was the first they called, and my wife started screaming and crying. I didn't hear a single other nomination because she was screaming so loudly."

Borisov has made history as the first Russian actor to be nominated for an Oscar. The ceremony is set to take place on March 2.

Details

Yuri Alexandrovich "Yura" Borisov (born 8 December 1992) is a Russian actor. He made his acting film debut in the crime drama Elena (2011). He portrayed Mikhail Kalashnikov in AK-47 (2020). He has also starred in films such as The Bull (2019), The Silver Skates (2020), Captain Volkonogov Escaped (2021), and Compartment No. 6 (2021). For his performance in Anora (2024), he received nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTAs and Academy Awards. Borisov was born in Reutov, Moscow Oblast, near Moscow. In 2013 he graduated from the Shchepkin Higher Theater School, and won the Golden Leaf award in the Best Actor category for the role of Alexander Tarasovich Ametistov in the play Zoyka's Apartment.

