Bild: Ukrainian truck driver killed in Germany for his Putin remarks

A Ukrainian truck driver was killed in Germany because of his words about Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bild wrote.

Photo: wikipediа by Scania, CC BY-SA 4.0

"During a fight on a parking lot in front of a sawmill in Oberroth [in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg], three truck drivers apparently killed a colleague of theirs on Saturday evening at around 8:15 p.m. They were arguing about Russia's role in the conflict in Ukraine,” the newspaper said.

The Ukrainian citizen was 34 years old. The men were drinking alcoholic beverages at the time when the incident occurred. The police detained three of his colleagues, each of whom is suspected of the murder. One of them is a citizen of Uzbekistan, two others are from Eastern European countries.

On October 11, the mayor of the German resort town of Bad Griesbach in Bavaria, Jürgen Fundke, found himself in the midst of a scandal after he refused to register new refugees from Ukraine. The official said that the city would no longer be able to accept refugees.

