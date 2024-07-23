Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey

Russian biker and blogger Tatyana Ozolina, also known as MotoTanya, was killed in a car accident in Turkey.

Photo: ВКонтакте by Таня Озолина

The accident occurred on the Milas-Seke highway as the woman was traveling with two Turkish colleagues. At some point, she lost control and crashed into a truck. Ozolina died before the ambulance arrived.

Four days before the tragedy, MotoTanya published a post in which she talked about plans to conquer Turkey.

"So I am moving on to conquer the beautiful, hot and hospitable Turkey," MotoTanya wrote.

According to information on Tatyana Ozolina's official website, she was born in the city of Tara, the Omsk region. She graduated with honors from secondary school and then art school.

At the age of 15, she left her parents for Omsk to study. She received two educations: specialized secondary education in choreography and higher education in management economics. In 2008 she entered the top 150 most beautiful girls in Omsk. In 2011, Tatyana gave birth to her son.

In 2012, Ozolina moved to Moscow, and in 2014 she purchased her first motorcycle. In late 2015, thanks to photos and videos on a motorcycle, Tatyana became popular not only in Russia, but also abroad. Her fan base was growing and in 2020 she became the most popular motorcyclist in the world in terms of the number of followers. Her YouTube channel has over 2 million subscribers.

Ozolina also starred in a number of music videos of Russian artists and appeared in publications in both Russian and foreign media.