Botulism continues spreading to other regions of Russia

Botulism continues spreading in Russia. Outbreaks of the infection were reported in Yaroslavl, Tambov and Kostroma regions, Izvestia reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Georgian Recipes is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported

As many as 375 people residing in those regions asked for medical help with signs of botulism. The condition of most of the patients is estimated as moderately severe. Four patients had to be hospitalized.

The largest outbreak of the dangerous infection took place in Moscow last week. As many as 227 residents of Moscow developed symptoms of botulism after they ordered Lobio red bean salads at food delivery services.

The manufacturer, SAVON-K LLC, stored food products haphazardly disregarding storage requirements, at above-zero temperatures, to reduce production costs.

Managers of SAVON-K and Local Kitchen food delivery service were placed under house arrest.

More than 250 tons of food, including all warehouse stocks of dangerous products, were withdrawn. The workshop where the salads were made was closed for 90 days.

A week ago, 227 Moscow residents sought medical help with signs of botulism poisoning; similar outbreaks were reported in Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod.

A resident of Kazan suffered severe poisoning from botulism bacteria after she ordered a ready-made salad with canned beans in it from Local Kitchen delivery service.

The woman felt sick a day after eating the salad. She lost her vision and could not control her facial muscles. The woman was able to control her eyelids only on the fifth day of treatment.

Botulism is an acute infectious disease that occurs when contracting bacterium Clostridium botulinum during food intake. Toxins may be found in home canned food, smoked and dried fish, sausages, ham and other products.

The bacteria dies in 5-15 minutes at +100°C, and in 30 minutes at +80°C.

First symptoms of botulism usually resemble ordinary food poisoning. Patients experience nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and weakness. Body temperature remains normal. Afterwards, one develops blurred vision, voice changes, muscle weakness and dry mouth.

As many as 300 people remain hospitalised with symptoms of botulism.