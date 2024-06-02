World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

What benefits can celandine bring to the country house?

Society

Celandine is a plant that has many useful properties and can be of great benefit on the summer house. It is an excellent natural remedy for pests and diseases that can damage the plants on your plot. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that will help fight fungi and infections.

What benefits can celandine bring to the country house?
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Andrey Butko is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported

In addition, celandine is an excellent fertilizer for the soil. Its dried leaves and flowers can be used to make infusions that can be added to water when watering your plants. This will help improve soil fertility and accelerate plant growth.

Celandine is also useful as an ornamental plant on the plot. Its beautiful yellow flowers will attract bees and other beneficial insects that will help pollinate the plants and increase the harvest.

In addition, celandine can be used as a medicinal plant. Its medicinal properties will help you fight colds, boost your immune system and improve your overall health.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Popular
NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia's doomsday weapons are capable of

The closer the end of Ukraine gets, the more resolute Jens Stoltenberg becomes in his anti-Russian rhetoric. The pensioner should rather think about village fishing than war

NATO's most reckless members want to see what Russia is capable of
Russia annihilates airfields for F-16 fighters and underground command bunkers
Russia starts obliterating Ukrainian airbases prepared for F-16 fighter jets
F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine may mean Russia's tactical nuclear strike
Donald Trump threatens to bomb Moscow and Beijing
US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September Dmitry Plotnikov Estonia has no guts to escalate anything with Russia Lyuba Lulko Serial killer who cannibalised minors and killed over 30 sent to mental hospital Andrey Mihayloff
Russian military already know how to respond to possible use of Western weapons against Russia
Lightning strikes three kids on the beach in Puerto Rico
Putin: The West will replace the current authorities in Ukraine
Putin: The West will replace the current authorities in Ukraine
Last materials
Lightning strikes man during thunderstorm in Moscow
Putin pays courtship to woman left without champaign at Kremlin event
Poland to mobilize 200,000 to send all of them to Ukraine
Man with a knife stabs Islam critic in Germany – Raw video
US puppets in Europe nervous as Ukraine may collapse by September
Ukraine may start using US weapons to strike Russia within a few days, if not hours
Porn models will bury Donald Trump in prison for 136 years
NATO's F-16 jets may provoke Russia to strike nuclear blow on Ukraine
Woman governor to be tried for inconsiderate remarks about Russia-Ukraine conflict
Putin speaks about duration of the special operation in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X