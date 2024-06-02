Celandine is a plant that has many useful properties and can be of great benefit on the summer house. It is an excellent natural remedy for pests and diseases that can damage the plants on your plot. It has antiseptic and antibacterial properties that will help fight fungi and infections.
In addition, celandine is an excellent fertilizer for the soil. Its dried leaves and flowers can be used to make infusions that can be added to water when watering your plants. This will help improve soil fertility and accelerate plant growth.
Celandine is also useful as an ornamental plant on the plot. Its beautiful yellow flowers will attract bees and other beneficial insects that will help pollinate the plants and increase the harvest.
In addition, celandine can be used as a medicinal plant. Its medicinal properties will help you fight colds, boost your immune system and improve your overall health.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The closer the end of Ukraine gets, the more resolute Jens Stoltenberg becomes in his anti-Russian rhetoric. The pensioner should rather think about village fishing than war