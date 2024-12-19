World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin suggests striking Kyiv with Oreshnik to show its power to the West

Putin: No Western missile defence will stop Oreshnik if we strike Kyiv
Russia

The Russian Oreshnik missile is a medium-range weapon that is capable of flying for up to 5,500 kilometres. The Oreshnik missile is invulnerable to Western anti-missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Q&A conference that he is holding today, December 19, in Moscow.

Pioneer medium-range nuclear ballistic missile
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by George Chernilevsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Pioneer medium-range nuclear ballistic missile

"There is no chance to shoot this missile down. If Western experts you mentioned think so, let them offer [Russia and their sponsors from the USA] <…> to conduct a high-tech duel of the 21st century. Let them determine a target, let's say in Kyiv. Let them deploy all their air defense and missile defense forces there, and we will strike with the Oreshnik there. And we will see what happens,” Putin said.

A journalist asked Putin whether the Oreshnik was a modification of an older Soviet-made missile, to which Putin replied:

"This is a modern, state-of-the-art weapon. Everything that is done in any field of activity is based on past developments, and then people take a step forward. This is true for the Oreshnik as well. I also took part in the final decision on whether to produce it or not, in what volume, and when," he added.

When asked why the Oreshnik missile (translates from Russian as 'hazel tree') was named so, Putin replied:

"Honestly, I don't know."

The Oreshnik is a Russian medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). It was first reported on November 21, 2024, when Putin announced that a Russian non-nuclear hypersonic Oreshnik missile struck a defence complex in Dnepr. The next day, he said that Russia had a stockpile of such missiles ready for use, and their serial production had already been arranged.

Currently, the Oreshnik is the only officially declared IRBM in service with the Russian army. The missile has a maximum range of 5,500 km, it develops a speed of up to 10 Mach (about 12.4 thousand km/h, or 3 km/s) and can carry a warhead weighing up to 1.5 tons. In a nuclear version, the missile can deliver charges with a total capacity of 900 kt.

Later, discussing the technical characteristics of the missile, Putin said that the use of several Oreshnik missiles in a group strike could be comparable to a nuclear strike.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
World
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Zelensky signs his death sentence by saying he is losing war with Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Society
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin Видео 
Popular
Russia takes revenge for general murder as missiles strike SBU's building in Kyiv

On December 20, the Russian Army conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine. Warehouses caught fire in the vicinity of Boryspil airport near Kyiv

Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Russia strikes Kyiv in response to ATACMS/Storm Shadow attack on Rostov
Russian fashion model and TV presenter killed in Paris
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise! Guy Somerset The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Ukraine shells city in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
Last materials
Ukraine shells Rylsk in Kursk region, 5 civilians killed
The Houdini Economy – Companies Crashing, Stocks Soaring & Still Going Great Guise!
Russian celebrity killed in Paris
Russia unveils details of latest missile strike on Kyiv
Kyiv wakes up to missile strike as Russian forces hit SBU building
Putin does not mind granting Zelensky political asylum in Russia
British journalist Keir Simmons hastily leaves Q&A conference with Putin
Putin on last three years of his life: 'I hardly ever laugh anymore'
Putin: Russia is ready for peace talks with Ukraine without any preconditions
Putin: Russia has not suffered defeat in Syria
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.