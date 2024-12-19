Putin suggests striking Kyiv with Oreshnik to show its power to the West

Putin: No Western missile defence will stop Oreshnik if we strike Kyiv

The Russian Oreshnik missile is a medium-range weapon that is capable of flying for up to 5,500 kilometres. The Oreshnik missile is invulnerable to Western anti-missiles, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Q&A conference that he is holding today, December 19, in Moscow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by George Chernilevsky, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Pioneer medium-range nuclear ballistic missile

"There is no chance to shoot this missile down. If Western experts you mentioned think so, let them offer [Russia and their sponsors from the USA] <…> to conduct a high-tech duel of the 21st century. Let them determine a target, let's say in Kyiv. Let them deploy all their air defense and missile defense forces there, and we will strike with the Oreshnik there. And we will see what happens,” Putin said.

A journalist asked Putin whether the Oreshnik was a modification of an older Soviet-made missile, to which Putin replied:

"This is a modern, state-of-the-art weapon. Everything that is done in any field of activity is based on past developments, and then people take a step forward. This is true for the Oreshnik as well. I also took part in the final decision on whether to produce it or not, in what volume, and when," he added.

When asked why the Oreshnik missile (translates from Russian as 'hazel tree') was named so, Putin replied:

"Honestly, I don't know."

The Oreshnik is a Russian medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). It was first reported on November 21, 2024, when Putin announced that a Russian non-nuclear hypersonic Oreshnik missile struck a defence complex in Dnepr. The next day, he said that Russia had a stockpile of such missiles ready for use, and their serial production had already been arranged.

Currently, the Oreshnik is the only officially declared IRBM in service with the Russian army. The missile has a maximum range of 5,500 km, it develops a speed of up to 10 Mach (about 12.4 thousand km/h, or 3 km/s) and can carry a warhead weighing up to 1.5 tons. In a nuclear version, the missile can deliver charges with a total capacity of 900 kt.

Later, discussing the technical characteristics of the missile, Putin said that the use of several Oreshnik missiles in a group strike could be comparable to a nuclear strike.