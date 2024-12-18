World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Defense Ministry: Western missiles can hit Russia's southern and central regions

Russian Defense Ministry shows ATACMS missile range zones in Russia
Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry shown a map with the range of Western missiles delivered to Ukraine.

Map showing destruction range of Western missile attacks on Russia
Photo: ArmyTimes is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала
Map showing destruction range of Western missile attacks on Russia

The image of the map appeared on a slide during a briefing by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov for foreign military attachés, TASS reports.

According to the map, the range of ATACMS, Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG missiles includes the following border regions of Russia:

  • the Donetsk People's Republic,
  • the Luhansk People's Republic,
  • Zaporizhzhya,
  • Kherson,
  • Kursk,
  • Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

In addition, Western shells can hit targets in Crimea, Krasnodar, Volgograd, Oryol, Voronezh, Tambov, Smolensk and Kaluga regions.

At the same time, the Tekever AR3 unmanned aerial vehicle that has a range of about 1,000 kilometers, can strike regions of the North Caucasus, Southern and Volga Federal Districts.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine already used Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. On the morning of December 11, the Ukrainian forces attacked there city of Taganrog in the Rostov region of Southern Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

ATACMS missiles in Russia-Ukraine conflict
Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin: Special military operation going through crucial moment
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Special military operation going through crucial moment
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia may grow even larger
Russia
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia may grow even larger
US stops research into new cancer treatment in Russia
Science
US stops research into new cancer treatment in Russia
Popular
Moment when Russian general is killed in bomb blast captured on video

The moment of the explosion that killed the head of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops of the Armed Forces of Russia Igor Kirillov and his assistant was captured on video

Video shows moment when Russian general killed in Moscow
Ukrainian special services kill Russian general in Moscow
Russian general, chief of Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, killed in Moscow
Zelensky wants 15 air defence systems for Ukraine to give up NATO membership
Pop star's ex-husband, Latvian basketball player, found dead in Moscow
The fall of Damascus Costantino Ceoldo As Damascus falls and Syria disintegrates, Russia and Iran lose most Lyuba Lulko Russia gives Bashar Assad and his family asylum, will not extradite them to anyone Andrey Mihayloff
Video shows aftermath of the wreck of two Russian oil tankers
Russian general bombing investigation: $100,000 reward and relocation to Europe
Russian Defense Ministry: Western missiles can hit Russia's southern and central regions
Russian Defense Ministry: Western missiles can hit Russia's southern and central regions
Last materials
Ballet dancer Sergei Polunin announces he is leaving Russia to nowhere
Russian Defense Ministry shows ATACMS missile range zones in Russia
French intelligence services: Ukraine provided FPV drone technology to Syrian rebels
Ukraine promised $100,000 for bombing Russian general
Latvian basketball player kills self in Moscow after divorcing pop star
Zelensky blackmails the West to get 15 air defence systems
Video shows moment when Russian general killed in Moscow
About 3,000 tons of fuel oil washed ashore as two Russian tankers sink in Black Sea
Ukrainian special services kill Russian general in Moscow
Bear attacks wildlife department officer in India – Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.