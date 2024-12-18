Russian Defense Ministry: Western missiles can hit Russia's southern and central regions

Russian Defense Ministry shows ATACMS missile range zones in Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry shown a map with the range of Western missiles delivered to Ukraine.

Map showing destruction range of Western missile attacks on Russia

The image of the map appeared on a slide during a briefing by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov for foreign military attachés, TASS reports.

According to the map, the range of ATACMS, Storm Shadow and Scalp-EG missiles includes the following border regions of Russia:

the Donetsk People's Republic,

the Luhansk People's Republic,

Zaporizhzhya,

Kherson,

Kursk,

Bryansk and Belgorod regions.

In addition, Western shells can hit targets in Crimea, Krasnodar, Volgograd, Oryol, Voronezh, Tambov, Smolensk and Kaluga regions.

At the same time, the Tekever AR3 unmanned aerial vehicle that has a range of about 1,000 kilometers, can strike regions of the North Caucasus, Southern and Volga Federal Districts.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine already used Western long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia. On the morning of December 11, the Ukrainian forces attacked there city of Taganrog in the Rostov region of Southern Russia.