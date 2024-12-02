World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia has 300,000 trained contract soldiers ready for special military operation

Russia has trained 300,000 contract soldiers in reserve regiments for special operation
Russian instructors have trained and prepared over 300,000 contract servicemen in reserve regiments to participate in the special military operation in Ukraine, Colonel General Ivan Buvaltsev, the head of the Main Directorate of Combat Training of the Russian Armed Forces said in an article for the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Photo: by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license
The experience that the Russian Armed Forces have gained in conducting modern combat operations is now used for combat training of troops, the official said. The system has proven its effectiveness as significant progress has been achieved in reserve regiments.

"It is there where servicemen who voluntarily signed the contract undergo training to participate in the special military operation. Seven companies of instructors and eight training companies have trained over 300,000 servicemen,” Ivan Buvaltsev said.

According to Buvaltsev, during the training, special attention is paid to the individual training of servicemen. They master fire, tactical, engineering training, tactical medicine and special training depending on their military specialty.

As the Russian troops are advancing, the training of assault units deems particularly relevant. Special attention is paid to tactical techniques for action in forest belts and urban development. Training sessions are held both day and night.

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that hundreds of Russians sign the contract with the Defence Ministry every day. They undergo further training and go to the zone of the special military operation.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
