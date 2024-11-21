Putin makes special address to the nation following latest missile attack on Russia

Putin: Russia will strike the countries whose weapons Ukraine uses to strike Russia

Russia admits a possibility of launching missile strikes on the facilities of the countries the weapons of which are used to attack Russia, President Vladimir Putin said. Putin released a special statement in connection with the recent attack with the use of ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles on facilities in Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The Presidential Press and Information Office, CC BY 4.0

Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against the facilities of the countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a special address.

"We will determine the targets for destruction during further tests of our latest missile systems, based on the threats to the security of the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Putin also said that in the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, Russia "will respond just as decisively and in kind."

Russia uses Oreshnik missile to strike Ukraine

In his address, Putin also said that Russia used the latest medium-range Oreshnik missile to strike Ukraine. The strike was carried out targeting a military-industrial facility, which was hit, the president added.

Putin's statement came in response to most recent strikes on Russian facilities with ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles.

On November 19, the Ukrainians used American ATACMS for the first time to strike Russia. Six such missiles were launched to hit the Bryansk region of Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

On November 20, the Ukrainian military launched a massive missile attack to strike the Kursk region by firing at least 12 British Storm Shadow missiles.

