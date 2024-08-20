World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin arrives in Beslan to commemorate 20 years since the tragedy

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beslan. The head of state visited the City of Angels memorial complex — a large cemetery where 266 victims of the monstrous 2004 terrorist attack were buried. The attack that took place on September 1 at Beslan's School No. 1 claimed the lives of 334 people.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vassil, PDM

September 2024 will mark 20 years since the tragedy.

A monument on the territory of the complex, the Tree of Sorrow, was built in memory of the hostages who fell victim to the terrorist attack. There is also a monument to the fighters of the Alpha and Vympel special forces who died during the assault.

Putin will also visit School No. 1, where 20 years ago terrorists held more than 1,200 people hostage for three days. The school also serves as a memorial complex today.

Beslan tragedy
