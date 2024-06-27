Russian authorities send over 10,000 migrants to special operation zone

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin said that more than 30,000 migrants who received Russian passports had been registered with the military in the country. As many as 10,000 of them were sent to the zone of the special military operation, Bastrykin added.

Photo: Управа района Северное Бутово города Москвы is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0

Bastrykin also said that foreigners residing in Russia should be registered with the military as they receive Russian citizenship.

"They ask us why they are needed there. Comrades, they can dig trenches and build fortifications. This work requires good working hands. Today they are joining the ranks of our rear units," Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

Bastrykin previously proposed depriving migrants of Russian citizenship for their refusal to participate in the special military operation.