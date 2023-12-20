World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin explains Putin's thoughts about decision to pardon Khodorkovsky ten years ago

Russia

Kremlin official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin did not have any regrets about his decision to pardon entrepreneur Mikhail Khodorkovsky ten years ago (included in the register of foreign agents). 

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

According to Peskov, Putin  is unlikely to regret his decision as he pardoned Khodorkovsky out of humane considerations. 

"I don't think so. There were certain assurances from Mr. Khodorkovsky then, a request. Indeed, the president made such a decision out of humane considerations," Peskov said. 

At the same time, Khodorkovsky's assurances in connection with his petition for pardon “remained on paper” which could only characterise the “citizen” accordingly,  Peskov said.

Putin pardoned Khodorkovsky ten years ago

Putin signed a decree pardoning Khodorkovsky on December 20, 2013. The entrepreneur and former oil tycoon had spent ten years in prison in connection with the Yukos trial. Soon after his release Khodorkovsky left Russia and received a residence permit in Switzerland.

Putin later said that Khodorkovsky asked for a pardon himself. In the letter, the entrepreneur indirectly admitted guilt and asked to be released due to his mother’s illness.

"In a letter to me, he indirectly admitted his guilt and asked to be released early because his mother was ill. And I went for it, I pardoned him so that he could communicate with his mother," Vladimir Putin said. 

In 2015, Khodorkovsky was accused of murder and assassination attempts. He denied any involvement in those accusations.

In February 2020, the Court of Appeal of The Hague ruled to oblige Russia to pay about $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders.

In May 2022, the Russian Ministry of Justice put Khodorkovsky on the list of individuals performing the functions of a foreign agent. It was noted that the entrepreneur was added on the list for “carrying out political activities,” while Ukraine was named as the foreign source of funding.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
