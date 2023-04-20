World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander

Russia

Sergey Avakyants, the commander of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy is currently on vacation and will be subsequently transferred to the reserve, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said on April 20, TASS writes.

Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander

"Admiral Sergey Avakyants is currently on vacation. He will be subsequently transferred to the reserve upon reaching the age limit for service in the Russian Armed Forces,” the press service of the fleet said in a statement.

On April 6, Avakyants, the Commander of the Pacific Fleet, turned 65.

Earlier, Putin's aid in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said that Avakyants had resigned from the post of the Pacific Fleet commander. Trutnev did not disclose the name of the new commander of the fleet.

Admiral Viktor Liina is believed to take up the post of the new Commander of the Pacific Fleet of Russia, RIA Novosti later said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian troops retreat from strategically important defence hub in Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the strategically important defense hub between Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) and Seversk

Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR
Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut
PMC Wagner annihilate Ukrainian militant, who took part in 2014 Odessa massacre
Russian forces have enough power for surprise attack on Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Ukraine runs out of rockets for Buk and S-300 systems
Last materials
Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander
The fridge may emit a pleasant scent: what homemakers should do
Two proven methods to remove yellow stains from a toilet, as recommended by experienced homemakers
Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors
Car headlights will shine like new with this simple tool
How to clean car interior without professional services
Ways to use banana peel in everyday life
Threat of oncology: sports activities with wireless headphones discredited
For blood quality and men's health: which vegetables need to be boiled
Disgusting: What ingredients one should always avoid in meat chop recipes
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X