Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander

Sergey Avakyants, the commander of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy is currently on vacation and will be subsequently transferred to the reserve, the press service of the Pacific Fleet said on April 20, TASS writes.

"Admiral Sergey Avakyants is currently on vacation. He will be subsequently transferred to the reserve upon reaching the age limit for service in the Russian Armed Forces,” the press service of the fleet said in a statement.

On April 6, Avakyants, the Commander of the Pacific Fleet, turned 65.

Earlier, Putin's aid in the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev said that Avakyants had resigned from the post of the Pacific Fleet commander. Trutnev did not disclose the name of the new commander of the fleet.

Admiral Viktor Liina is believed to take up the post of the new Commander of the Pacific Fleet of Russia, RIA Novosti later said.