Russia responds to reports of North Korean troops pulled back from Kursk region

US says North Korean soldiers pulled back from Kursk region. Russia responds

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov once again refused to comment on reports regarding the possible presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Russian military men

The New York Times (NYT) earlier published another article about the alleged presence of North Korean military personnel in Russia. Peskov noted that there were many different speculations on the matter – some correct, some incorrect, some outright false, and some that distorting reality.

"It is probably inappropriate for us to comment on this every time. We will not do so," Peskov said.

U.S. Claims North Korean Troops Withdrawn from Frontline

The NYT article alleged that North Korean soldiers were pulled back from the front lines after suffering heavy losses. The report claimed they had not been seen in combat zones for about two weeks.

Unnamed U.S. officials suggested that the withdrawal might be temporary and that the soldiers could return after additional training.

Kremlin prefers not to answer questions about North Korean troops

In December 2024, Ukrainian authorities claimed to have found 30 bodies of North Korean soldiers in Kursk region. At the time, Peskov refused to comment on the presence of foreign troops in the area. "This is a question for the Ministry of Defense," he then stated.

Previously, in November, Peskov responded similarly to such inquiries. In October, he said he had no such information and described reports about North Koreans in the combat zone as contradictory and urged caution in interpreting them. He also dismissed the claims as another media hoax.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, addressed the issue in October, responding to reports about photographic evidence of North Korean troops in Russia.

"Photographs are a serious matter. If they exist, then they reflect something," he remarked.

Reports of North Korean Military Actions in Kursk

Meanwhile, in December, military correspondent Yuri Kotenok claimed that North Korean special forces had indeed participated in battles in the village of Plekhovo. According to him, North Korean special operations forces (SOF) took control of the settlement in early December.

"They advanced two kilometers through a minefield, stormed the village at lightning speed, and wiped out the occupying forces," Kotenok stated.

Another war correspondent, Vladimir Romanov, also reported that North Korean troops were involved in combat in the Kursk region. He said that North Korean fighters quickly seized control of the village, pushing out Ukrainian forces and causing over 300 Ukrainian casualties.

Former Ukrainian MP Oleg Tsarev confirmed those claims, adding that North Koreans refer to their units as reconnaissance battalions rather than special forces. He also noted that they are equipped only with light weaponry.

Details

The Korean People's Army (KPA; Korean: 조선인민군; MR: Chosŏn inmin'gun) encompasses the combined military forces of North Korea and the armed wing of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). The KPA consists of five branches: the Ground Force, the Naval Force, the Air Force, the Strategic Force, and the Special Operations Forces. It is commanded by the WPK Central Military Commission, which is chaired by the WPK general secretary, and the president of the State Affairs; both posts are currently headed by Kim Jong Un. The KPA considers its primary adversaries to be the Republic of Korea Armed Forces and United States Forces Korea, across the Korean Demilitarized Zone, as it has since the Armistice Agreement of July 1953. As of 2021 it is the second largest military organisation in the world, with 29.9% of the North Korean population actively serving, in reserve or in a paramilitary capacity.

