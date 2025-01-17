Russia regains 63 percent of Kursk region as Ukraine desperately tries to counterattack

Ukraine deploys reserve troops and NATO equipment to Russia's Kursk region

The Russian military regained control of 63.2 percent (801 square kilometers) of the territory of Kursk Oblast (1,268 square kilometers) that the Armed Forces of Ukraine initially occupied, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine by Andrey Ageyev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ AFU

In two weeks of January, the Russian army has regained control of the settlements of Alexandria, Leonidovo, Russkoye Porechnoye and Kruglenkoye in Kursk Oblast, the department also said.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have decided to transfer reserve units to the Kursk region, a commander of the armoured group of the Akhmat unit of special forces said.

According to the commander, the enemy wants to use reserve units to launch a counterattack. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently using all available forces and reserves in the border region.

"All infantry fighting vehicles (…) are of foreign manufacture," the commander said.

However, despite the transfer of reserve units, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering a defeat near Kursk. On January 5, it became known that Ukrainian troops attempted to counterattack in the region. The enemy did not achieve its goal and was defeated, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Details