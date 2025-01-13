World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chechen President Kadyrov speaks of battles with Ukrainian fighters in Belgorod region

Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen fighters cleanse Belgorod region of Ukrainian fighters
Incidents

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov spoke about battles in Russia's Belgorod region between Chechen and Russian forces with groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Kadyrov later edited his original post where he provided details of operations to cleanse the region of Ukrainian troops.

Volunteers and fighters of the special military operation
Photo: Photo from the personal archive of Vyacheslav Varyanikov
Volunteers and fighters of the special military operation

"The tactical direction is the urban-type settlement of Krasnaya Yaruga. Joint actions of the Buri group of the legendary Akhmat special forces of the Russian Ministry of Defense (…) and units of the Russian Aerospace Forces to annihilate positions of Ukrainian Nazis and their manpower,” Kadyrov's message said.

The politician also showed footage of a T-64 tank and aircraft attacking Ukrainian fortifications in forest plantations and wished the Russian military "good hunting.”

However, the message on Kadyrov's Telegram channel was later edited. The name of the village was deleted - it was only indicated that there were ongoing battles in the Belgorod direction of hostilities.

Russia's Belgorod region suffers from Ukrainian drone attacks most in 2024

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the number of Ukraine's attacks on the Belgorod region of Russia in 2024 was the largest.

  • Over the year, the Russian forces shot down as many as 7,345 Ukrainian drones over Russia.
  • About a quarter of them — 1,896 — were shot down over Belgorod Oblast.
  • Bryansk and Kursk regions come next with 1,206 and 1,170 drones respectively.

Details

Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov (born 5 October 1976) is a Russian politician and current Head of the Chechen Republic. He was formerly affiliated with the Chechen independence movement, through his father who was the separatist-appointed mufti of Chechnya. He is a colonel general in the Russian military. Kadyrov is the son of former Chechen president Akhmad Kadyrov, who switched sides in the Second Chechen War by offering his service to Vladimir Putin's administration in Russia and became Chechen president in 2003. Akhmad Kadyrov was assassinated in May 2004. In February 2007, Ramzan Kadyrov replaced Alu Alkhanov as president, shortly after he had turned 30, which is the minimum age for the post. He was engaged in violent power struggles with Chechen commanders Sulim Yamadayev (d. 2009) and Said-Magomed Kakiyev for overall military authority, and with Alkhanov for political authority. Since November 2015, he has been a member of the Advisory Commission of the State Council of the Russian Federation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
From Biden, with love: US imposes most stringent sanctions against Russian energy industry
World
From Biden, with love: US imposes most stringent sanctions against Russian energy industry
Gazprom to cut administrative personnel 1.5 times
Business
Gazprom to cut administrative personnel 1.5 times
Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland
Americas
Russia can only benefit from Trump's plan to annex Canada, Panama and Greenland
Popular
Zelensky shows captured North Korean soldiers, offers Kim Jong-un to exchange them

Zelensky published a video showing two captured, allegedly North Korean soldiers. The Ukrainian President offered DPRK leader Kim Jong-un to exchange them for Russia-held Ukrainian soldiers

Zelensky shows video of captured North Korean soldiers
Naked hospital patient escapes, pogroms supermarket and bites off woman's nose
Naked hospital patient pogroms grocery store, bites off woman's nose and dies
Gazprom to sack half of its personnel to save tens of billions
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration? Lyuba Lulko 2025: The Year of BRICS – A Transformative Milestone in Global Power Dynamics Hriday Sarma What future awaits Iran? Costantino Ceoldo
Last materials
Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen fighters cleanse Belgorod region of Ukrainian fighters
Gazprom to cut administrative personnel 1.5 times
Naked hospital patient escapes, pogroms supermarket and bites off woman's nose
Zelensky shows video of captured North Korean soldiers
From Biden, with love: US imposes most stringent sanctions against Russian energy industry
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Fuel oil still leaking from wrecked Russian tankers
Germany considerably increases uranium imports from Russia
2025: The Year of BRICS – A Transformative Milestone in Global Power Dynamics
Kremlin: Vladimir Putin ready to meet with Donald Trump without any conditions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.