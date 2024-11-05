World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
NATO weapons destroyed in Odessa, Kyiv continues to fight for PR and hype

Russian forces destroy large batch of NATO arms in Odessa
The Russian army is advancing from all sides near the settlemnt of Kurakhovo.

Russian forces destroy large batch of NATO arms in Odessa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, CC BY 4.0

"The pressure of the Russians on Kurakhovo has increased with new directions that threaten the logistics of the city. The Russian troops have deployed a huge number of resources in several areas of the front. They are actively storming the eastern part of Kurakhovo reaching into eastern outskirts of the city while trying to break through in the Ostrovsky area," Ukraine's DeepState website said.

The Russian Armed Forces are trying to reach the Ilyinka-Berestki line in order to take control of the north of the city.

The Russian army also actively continues to advance through the settlements of Shakhtyorske, Bogoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, reaching the Maksimovka — Yasnaya Polyana — Trudovoye line. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to stabilise the situation with all their might, but they have not been able to report any success. If the Russian army continues, its entry to the Donetsk-Zaporozhye road is not far off.

The General Staff of Ukraine is trying to collect a "breakthrough group" on the Kursk border. According to military experts, the goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is to unblock the forces trapped on the Leonidove and Novoivanovka lines.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine send entire crews of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to the front as well. Drone operators, medics, drivers — they throw them all into the meat grinder. Zelensky continues wasting personnel at Kursk at a time when the Donbass front is crumbling.

The Russian forces obliterated a batch of 25,000 155-mm NATO shells in the port of Odessa. Twelve armoured vehicles (Turkey) and a warehouse of unmanned boats were also destroyed. An MLRS radar and launch platform equipped as a bulk carrier (a vessel for transporting cargo in bulk), were destroyed.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
