World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief admits Russia goes on its largest offensive

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Russian Army on its most powerful offensive
Incidents

The Russian Army is conducting the most powerful offensive since the beginning of the military conflict in Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said in his Telegram channel following a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Republic Karel Řehka.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Russian Army on its most powerful offensive
Photo: минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"I informed my Czech colleagues about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult. Active military actions, which continue in certain areas, require constant replenishment of resources of Ukrainian units,” he wrote.

Syrskyi also said that he considers the Czech Republic a loyal ally of Ukraine. According to him, the republic initiated, among other things, the creation of a coalition to develop the capabilities of Ukrainian military equipment.

On November 1, Ukrainian analytical resource DeepState reported that the Russian Armed Forces were advancing in six sections of the front.

Russia takes 12 settlements in DPR in one week

Since the beginning of the year, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the capture of dozens of settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic, including large settlements such as Avdiivka and Vuhledar. On November 2, the military department reported the capture of the villages of Kurakhovka in the DPR and Pershotravnevoe in the Kharkiv region. In total, the Russian forces have captured 12 settlements this week including two cities (Selidovo and Gornyak).

Earlier this week, Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmitry Marchenko spoke about the crumbling front in Donbass.

"I will not reveal a military secret if I say that our front has crumbled," he said.

According to the general, the AFU suffer from ammo shortages, command issues and a lack of manpower.

The New York Times wrote that the Russian troops took control of about 160 square miles of territory in October (414 sq. km).

Meanwhile, Russia is ready to negotiate with Ukraine if the AFU withdraw their troops from the territory of the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June. Among other conditions for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Ukraine has to renounce its NATO membership ambition and lift international sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky found Putin's conditions an ultimatum.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Viktor Medvedchuk: The West will soon show Zelensky the door
World
Viktor Medvedchuk: The West will soon show Zelensky the door
Moment of Israel's strike on Iran getting closer. Jericho II nuclear missiles ready
Asia
Moment of Israel's strike on Iran getting closer. Jericho II nuclear missiles ready Видео 
Russia's Knyaz Vandal UAV strikes column of Ukrainian vehicles
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia's Knyaz Vandal UAV strikes column of Ukrainian vehicles Видео 
Popular
Russian Aerospace Forces strike building of Ukraine's General Staff

The Russian forces struck the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that housed the control center for unmanned aerial vehicles

Russian forces strike General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Trump's insinuations about destruction of Nord Stream part of election fever
Kremlin: Donald Trump has election fever that explains his Nord Stream remarks
Why Does Kamala Harris Hate Black Men?
North Korean Foreign Minister in Moscow: DPRK will stand by Russia until victory day
Tim Walz — Chinese Liberator, War Hero, Renegade Outlaw Guy Somerset Slovak Prime Minister appears on Russian TV accusing NATO and EU of supporting Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Israel, Genocide, and the Curse of Unchecked Power Peter Baofu
Man goes to fight in Ukraine after stealing bottle of vodka
Tim Walz — Chinese Liberator, War Hero, Renegade Outlaw
Tim Walz — Chinese Liberator, War Hero, Renegade Outlaw
Last materials
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Russian Army on its most powerful offensive
Tim Walz — Chinese Liberator, War Hero, Renegade Outlaw
Why Does Kamala Harris Hate Black Men?
Man steals bottle of vodka for his hangover and goes to fight in Ukraine
Trump's insinuations about destruction of Nord Stream part of election fever
DPRK Foreign Minister assures Pyongyang will be helping Moscow until victory day
Russian forces strike General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky's demand for Tomahawk missiles gives Washington jitters
Russia trikes Ukraine's key bridge near Odessa
Australian emu escapes into cold Russian woods
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.