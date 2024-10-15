World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian troops blow up bridges in Kursk region to disrupt Ukraine's plans

Russian forces explode bridges in Kursk region
Incidents

The Russian Armed Forces blew up bridges in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region of Russia to disrupt the rotation and logistics of the Ukrainian army.

Russian forces explode bridges in Kursk region
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova

The bridges were destroyed near the village of Makhnovka, where the Russian army is conducting an active counteroffensive. By blowing up the bridges, the Russian troops deprived the enemy of stable communications between units.

The Russian Armed Forces launched a comprehensive strike against enemy troops in the border areas of the Kursk Region. Fifteen units of the Ukrainian army were affected, the Russian Defense Ministry said. After the comprehensive strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 200 people.

Ukrainian units prepare to retreat

The group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that invaded the Kursk region of Russia is preparing for a retreat, Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said.

"The Ukrainian units in the Kursk region received the order to be ready to withdraw to territory of Ukraine," the blogger noted.

Due to the rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces and the regular liberation of occupied settlements in the region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine found themselves surrounded almost completely. The Ukrainian command is no longer able to supply some of its units near Kursk, and Ukrainian fighters can only break through the encirclement in small groups at night.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Legendary Aurora train returns to travel between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Society
Legendary Aurora train returns to travel between Moscow and St. Petersburg Видео 
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
Conflicts
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day Видео 
Popular
Odessa air defenses unable to intercept hundred of Iskander ballistic missiles a month

The Russian Aerospace Forces interrupted active ship traffic in Odessa ports. Ballistic missile strikes on the Odessa port infrastructure take place almost every day since October 6

Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Woman goes to dental clinic to remove all her 32 teeth to put in implants and dies
Ukraine slams Jared Leto for his wish to perform in Moscow and Kyiv
Upgraded double-decker Aurora train to run between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Russian soldiers identify US fighter killed in Stryker APC in Kursk region
China holds major war games to practice complete blockade of Taiwan
Pop MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev faces seven years in prison for assaulting another pop fighter
Pop MMA fighter Nabi Nabiev faces seven years in prison for assaulting another pop fighter
Last materials
Putin proposes ratification of Russia-DPRK agreement on mutual assistance
US fighter killed in Russia's Kursk region identified
Man drifts for 67 days in rubber boat with bodies of his two relatives
Noкер Korea blows up roads connecting the two Koreas
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
MMA fighter faces up to seven years in prison for assaulting another fighter
Jared Leto 'insults Ukraine' by saying he wants conflict to end
China launches large-scale exercises near Taiwan
Legendary Aurora train returns to travel between Moscow and St. Petersburg
Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.