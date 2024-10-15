Russian troops blow up bridges in Kursk region to disrupt Ukraine's plans

The Russian Armed Forces blew up bridges in the Sudzha District of the Kursk Region of Russia to disrupt the rotation and logistics of the Ukrainian army.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Daria Aslamova

The bridges were destroyed near the village of Makhnovka, where the Russian army is conducting an active counteroffensive. By blowing up the bridges, the Russian troops deprived the enemy of stable communications between units.

The Russian Armed Forces launched a comprehensive strike against enemy troops in the border areas of the Kursk Region. Fifteen units of the Ukrainian army were affected, the Russian Defense Ministry said. After the comprehensive strike, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 200 people.

Ukrainian units prepare to retreat

The group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that invaded the Kursk region of Russia is preparing for a retreat, Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy said.

"The Ukrainian units in the Kursk region received the order to be ready to withdraw to territory of Ukraine," the blogger noted.

Due to the rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces and the regular liberation of occupied settlements in the region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine found themselves surrounded almost completely. The Ukrainian command is no longer able to supply some of its units near Kursk, and Ukrainian fighters can only break through the encirclement in small groups at night.