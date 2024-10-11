Russian forces encircle over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters in Kursk region

Over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters encircles in Russia's Kursk region

About 1,500 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine found themselves surrounded near the village of Olgovka in the Kursk region of Russia, Mash Telegram channel says.

Photo: mil.ru by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

According to the channel, the Russian Armed Forces drove the Ukrainian troops out of four settlements in one day — Sheptukhovka, Mikhailovka, Leonidove and Lyubimovka. On the morning of October 11, the Russian forces liberated the village of Novoivanovka in the Sudzha district.

The Ukrainian troops invaded the Kursk region of Russia on the morning of August 6. The fighting in the border area is still ongoing. A counter-terrorism operation was introduced in Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk regions. On the evening of September 10, the Russian troops launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.