USA tries to 'explain' the loss of F-16 jet in Ukraine

Washington tries to cover up Ukraine's loss of F-16 fighter in Russian missile strike

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost their first F-16 fighter jet, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, August 29.

"A Ukrainian F-16 jet fighter was destroyed in a crash Monday, according to a U. S. official, just weeks after the first of the American-made aircraft arrived in Ukraine. Initial reports indicate the jet wasn't shot down by enemy fire, although the incident occurred during a massive Russian missile barrage across the country Monday,” the newspaper wrote.

The authors of the article said that the Ukrainian side did not confirm the loss of the fighter aircraft. Likewise, the Pentagon declined to comment and redirected the question to Kyiv.

Russian media reported earlier that on Monday, August 26, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on the Starokostiantyniv airfield in the Khmelnytsky region, where several F-16 fighter jets were stationed. Immediately after the strike, they took off and circled in the area for two to three hours. As soon as they returned to the airfield, the Russian military launched another strike, which resulted in the destruction of an F-16.

According to Shot Telegram channel, Washington was deliberately covering up the loss of the F-16 with a pilot error not to harm the reputation of the fighter, which the Americans call invulnerable.

Details

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft originally developed by General Dynamics for the United States Air Force (USAF). Designed as an air superiority day fighter, it evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft with over 4,600 built since 1976. Although no longer purchased by the U.S. Air Force, improved versions are being built for export. In 1993, General Dynamics sold its aircraft manufacturing business to the Lockheed Corporation, which became part of Lockheed Martin after a 1995 merger with Martin Marietta.

