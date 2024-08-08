Ukraine attacks Kursk to escalate crisis before sitting down for peace talks

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine reveals purpose of attack on Russia's Kursk region

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Russia's Kursk region should have a positive impact on potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as it may strengthen Kyiv's position, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said, Strana.ua reports.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

According to Podolyak, the purpose of the attack was to intimidate the population of the region and demonstrate Kyiv's determination in potential negotiations.

The Russian Armed Forces prevented the advance of Ukrainian servicemen into the Kursk region. About 1,000 Ukrainian fighters launched an offensive on the Kursk region on August 6. According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military attacked the region "to capture a section of the territory of the Sudzha district."

