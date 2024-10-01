Yars nuclear deterrent missile: Key element of Russian strategic nuclear forces

Yars nuclear deterrent missile designed to cool Western hot heads

Not that long ago, the Teikovo missile unit (Guards Order of Kutuzov missile division) took mobile ground-based Yars missile systems for exercises.

Photo: wikimedia.org by Соколрус, CC BY-SA 4.0

The manoeuvres included marches at a distance of up to 100 kilometers, dispersal and change of positions, organization of combat security and camouflage.

The goal of the exercises was to improve the training and coherence of personnel of the Strategic Missile Forces.

The Yars missile system (RS-24) is a Russian strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The system was developed on the basis of the Topol-M system and became part of the Russian nuclear deterrence forces.

Main characteristics of the Yars system

Missile type: RS-24 ICBM with a multiple warhead;

Flight range: up to 11,000-12,000 km;

Warhead: equipped with several multiple warheads, each with its own target, which increases the effectiveness in overcoming missile defense systems.

Mobility: there is both a silo of the system and a mobile version based on a wheeled chassis, which increases its survivability.

Guidance: Yars is equipped with high-precision control and guidance systems, which allows it to strike a wide range of targets.

Significance: The system is a key component of the Russian nuclear deterrence forces and can be quickly deployed in various territories thanks to mobile installations.

The main task of the Yars system is to serve as an element of nuclear deterrence and ensure Russia's strategic security.

Main components of the system

Launcher

The mobile version uses self-propelled cross-country launchers. The silo version is deployed in underground shelters to ensure their protection from external attacks.

Missile

Yars is a three-stage solid-fuel missile capable of delivering several independent warheads to targets at a distance of more than 11,000 kilometres. The missile is capable of overcoming missile defense systems including false targets and maneuvering warheads.

Guidance

The system uses an inertial guidance system, which allows the missile to reach targets with high accuracy.

Warheads

Each Yars carries several warheads with individual trajectories, which makes it especially effective against missile defense systems. Warheads can be equipped with nuclear charges of varying power.

Launch

The complex can be brought to combat readiness within the shortest time possible. The missile can be launched from both a mobile platform and a silo. After the missile leaves the silo or the launcher, the active phase of the flight begins that activates cruise engines.

Conclusion

The Russian strategic missile system with a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile of mobile and silo-based with a multiple warhead was put into operation in 2009 and became an important element of the modernization of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. Due to its high manoeuvrability, protection and ability to overcome missile defense systems, the Yars complex has become a key element of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.