Yars nuclear deterrent missile: Key element of Russian strategic nuclear forces

Not that long ago, the Teikovo missile unit (Guards Order of Kutuzov missile division) took mobile ground-based Yars missile systems for exercises.
The manoeuvres included marches at a distance of up to 100 kilometers, dispersal and change of positions, organization of combat security and camouflage.
The goal of the exercises was to improve the training and coherence of personnel of the Strategic Missile Forces.
The Yars missile system (RS-24) is a Russian strategic missile system with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), adopted by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The system was developed on the basis of the Topol-M system and became part of the Russian nuclear deterrence forces.
Main characteristics of the Yars system
The main task of the Yars system is to serve as an element of nuclear deterrence and ensure Russia's strategic security.
Main components of the system
Launcher
The mobile version uses self-propelled cross-country launchers. The silo version is deployed in underground shelters to ensure their protection from external attacks.
Missile
Yars is a three-stage solid-fuel missile capable of delivering several independent warheads to targets at a distance of more than 11,000 kilometres. The missile is capable of overcoming missile defense systems including false targets and maneuvering warheads.
Guidance
The system uses an inertial guidance system, which allows the missile to reach targets with high accuracy.
Warheads
Each Yars carries several warheads with individual trajectories, which makes it especially effective against missile defense systems. Warheads can be equipped with nuclear charges of varying power.
Launch
The complex can be brought to combat readiness within the shortest time possible. The missile can be launched from both a mobile platform and a silo. After the missile leaves the silo or the launcher, the active phase of the flight begins that activates cruise engines.
Conclusion
The Russian strategic missile system with a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile of mobile and silo-based with a multiple warhead was put into operation in 2009 and became an important element of the modernization of Russia's strategic nuclear forces. Due to its high manoeuvrability, protection and ability to overcome missile defense systems, the Yars complex has become a key element of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
A Russian tourist was killed after falling into an underground passage while walking in the center of Tbilisi the capital of Georgia. The young woman and her friend were walking while singing the song "The Last Time"