Russia strikes Kyiv bunkers annihilating Ukraine and NATO top security officials

Ukrainian security officials annihilated near Ohmatdyt children's hospital

Russian forces hit an inconspicuous building near the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv. The decision-making center of the Ukrainian security forces was located there.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

Russia carries out massive strike to destroy Kyiv bunkers

On July 8, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a massive missile strike against military targets in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses failed, and up to 40 missiles hit the Ukrainian capital and the region.

"As of 12 noon, we can talk about about 18-20 explosions in Kyiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Krivoy Rog, Kramatorsk, as well as in Poltava, Zhytomyr and Sumy regions,” Boris Rozhin wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian Telegram channel "ZeRada" reported as many as 40 missile strikes.

In Kyiv, targets were hit in Solomensky, Goloseevsky, Dneprovsky, Darnytsky, Svyatoshinsky, Desnyansky, Shevchenkovsky districts, Strana reports. Underground bunkers of the Artyom aviation plant in the city center were destroyed. The destruction of the underground bunkers caused the evacuation of passengers from the Lukyanovskaya metro station, which is located in close proximity to the plant and is buried at least 100 meters deep.

Russian sources suggest that NATO high-ranking specialists and the operational leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were staying in the plant bunkers at the moment of the attack.

"Another strike to Lukyanovka tells our stupid leadership the obvious once again: idiots, move production abroad not to put the few workers and residents of the capital at risk,” Ukrainian political scientist Yuri Romanenko wrote on Telegram (Romanenko was on the wanted list in the Russian Federation).

According to the Kiev Movement Telegram channel, three transformer substations in Kyiv were "completely destroyed or damaged.”

The positions of US Patriot air defense systems in Zhulyany were also hit in the July 8 attack.

Ukrainian security forces take shelter near children's hospital

According to Militarist Telegram channel, the humble building next to the Ohmatdyt children's hospital was used as a decision-making center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

"Given the time of the strike — Monday morning — a meeting of important people was most likely taking place there.”

Ukrainian Telegram channel Legitimny reported the same. The Russian Aerospace Forces struck the hidden headquarters of the "decision-making center” of the Ukrainian security forces (SBU/GUR) and hit one and the same location three times, the channel said.

It just so happens that the Ukrainian headquarters was housed next to Ohmatdyt — the biggest children's hospital in Ukraine. Yet, no children were killed in the strike.

The Ukrainian administration immediately ordered its lackeys to advertise that it was the Ohmatdyt hospital that the Russian forces struck. The purpose of the campaign is:

to divert attention from other missile strikes so that people do not ask the authorities why military installations were located right next to residential buildings and hospitals;

try to raise the morale of the army and the population by making them despise the enemy for striking the children's hospital, although everyone knows that it was a downed rocket;

distract the public attention from daily lawlessness, corruption, tariff increases, rising prices, fatigue, disappointment, and the constant retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

add a reason to justify unlimited mobilization;

stir up another media hyper for the West before the NATO summit.

Russian missiles strike Ukraine's industrial and energy potential

In Krivoy Rog, at least ten people were killed when a missile hit an industrial facility and an administrative building.

The area of ​​the Dnepropetrovsk airport and Yuzhmash also came under attack again. The fire map shows abnormal heat sources at the site of the 330 kV Pechnaya substation.

In Kramatorsk, the Novokramatorsk Machine-Building Plant was hit.

Two missiles exploded in the Sumy region; they probably hit a large convoy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

Response for attacks on Russian civilians

Russia's large-scale missile attack on Ukraine also came in response to the ongoing bombings of Russian civilians.

On the morning of July 8, the Belgorod region of Russia came under shelling. One civilian was killed and three were seriously injured in the village of Nikolskoye, as a shell hit a commercial facility.