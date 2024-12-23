Kremlin denies reports about Bashar Assad's personal and financial problems in Russia

Bashar Assad's wife files for divorce being unhappy with her life in Russia

The wife of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Asma al-Assad, is filing for divorce after 24 years of marriage. According to Turkish publication Haberturk, she is not happy with her new life in Russia after the family escaped from Syria.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India Bashar and Asma al-Assad

Allegedly, Asma al-Assad already filed for divorce in a Russian court, sources claim. The woman plans to obtain permission to leave Moscow and move to her homeland. Bashar al-Assad's wife is originally from London, UK.

According to Turkish media outlets, Asma al-Assad's wish for divorce is due to the fact that she remains under constant surveillance and serious restrictions in the Russian capital.

Turkish publication Haberturk said that the Russian authorities banned Assad from leaving Moscow or engaging in political activities and froze his access to assets and property.

Kremin denies Assad divorce reports

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, however, that reports in the Turkish media were not true.

A few days ago it was reported that Asma Assad was in Moscow before her husband was overthrown as head of Syria. The Financial Times reported that she was undergoing cancer treatment in the Russian capital. Her mother, father and daughter Zein Assad were also in Moscow.

Asma Assad was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May of this year. She continues fighting a relapse of the disease. Several years ago, Asma Assad had a breast tumor removed.

Leukemia can be cured, although the treatment process may take up to a year.

Asma Assad is 49 years old. She was born in the UK and has dual citizenship. She graduated from King's College London, went to Syria in 2000 she and met her future husband there.

Details

Asma Fawaz al-Assad (née Akhras; born 11 August 1975) is the former first lady of Syria, as the wife of Bashar al-Assad during his tenure as president from 2000 until he was overthrown on 8 December 2024. Born to Syrian parents in London, she was also raised there and holds dual British and Syrian citizenship. She became First Lady when she married al-Assad, then President of Syria, on 13 December 2000. Assad graduated from King's College London in 1996 with a bachelor's degree in computer science and French literature. She had a career in investment banking and was planning to begin an MBA at Harvard University when she married Bashar al-Assad in December 2000. She resigned from her job in investment banking following the wedding and remained in Syria, where their three children were born. As First Lady, she played a major role in supporting government organisations involved with social and economic development as part of a reform initiative halted due to the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

